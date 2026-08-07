Valkyries vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, Aug. 7

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings are looking to bounce back after falling down a few spots in the standings since the All-Star break, but they have a tough matchup ahead.

The Golden State Valkyries – winners of eight of their last 10 games – head to Dallas with one win over this Wings team already under their belt in 2026. Golden State has the No. 1 defense in the WNBA, and it has been red hot as of late, winning eight of 10 games to put pressure on the Minnesota Lynx for the No. 1 seed in the W.

Dallas has struggled out of the break, dropping three of four games, but can it get back on track at home?

The Wings are 9-5 at home this season and are set as slight favorites in the odds for this matchup.

Let’s examine those odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction as these two Western Conference contenders face off for the second time in 2026.

Valkyries vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Valkyries +1.5 (-115)

Wings -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Valkyries: -105

Wings: -115

Total

164.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Valkyries vs. Wings How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 7

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): ION

Valkyries record: 21-9

Wings record: 19-12

Valkyries vs. Wings Injury Reports

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Wings Injury Report

Alysha Clark -- questionable

Valkyries vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Paige Bueckers OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-145)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like this prop for Bueckers:

It’s rare that I take a rebound prop for Wings star Paige Bueckers, but I believe she’s undervalued at this number against the Valkyries.

Golden State is a pretty average team on the boards (seventh in rebound percentage), and Bueckers has pushed her season average on the glass to 4.2 rebounds per game.

After a five-rebound game in her last matchup against Washington, Bueckers is averaging 4.9 rebounds in 11 games since July 1, clearing this line in nine of those matchups. The Valkyries did hold the star guard to just three rebounds in their last meeting, but Bueckers has a solid floor in this market, as she’s grabbed at least three rebounds in 25 of her 29 games this season.

With Dallas in need of a win, I wouldn’t be shocked if Bueckers has a heavy workload on Friday night.

Valkyries vs. Wings Prediction and Pick

Golden State won the first meeting between these teams, and the Wings’ recent play is certainly a concern if you’re testing their viability as a title contender.

Dallas has struggled out of the All-Star break, losing to Washington twice and Atlanta once. The only win? A 20-point blowout of the Connecticut Sun, who have the worst offense in the WNBA.

Golden State is a better defensive team than the Wings (though both ranks in the top five in the league), and the Valkyries are 8-2 in their last 10 games with a net rating of plus-10.6 (No. 2 in the WNBA).

Dallas is just seventh in net rating over its last five games, and a lot of that is buoyed by the win over CT.

If this game turns into a slower, defensive contest, I lean with the Valkyries to win outright. Either way, I like getting any semblance of points with this Golden State team since it is so elite on the defensive end.

Pick: Valkyries +1.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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