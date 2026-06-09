Victor Wembanyama Makes Massive Move in NBA Finals MVP Odds After Game 3 Win vs. Knicks

It only took one game for Victor Wembanyama to completely flip the odds to win the NBA Finals MVP award.

The San Antonio Spurs star entered Game 3 at +390 to win Finals MVP after a crucial turnover in Game 2 that helped the New York Knicks pull out a one-point win, but he responded in a big way on Monday night to get the Spurs back in the series.

Wembanyama put up 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 11-of-18 from the field, leading the Spurs to a 115-111 win. As a result, DraftKings has moved Wemby to +165 to win the Finals MVP award. The Spurs are also +160 to win the series.

The former No. 1 overall pick jumped New York star Karl-Anthony Towns in the odds to win Finals MVP, as Towns was invisible for a lot of Game 3, finishing with just 11 points in the loss. He dropped from +170 to +400 to win the award.

Now, Jalen Brunson (32 points in Game 3) remains the favorite to win Finals MVP at +105, but the Knicks are far from guaranteed to win this series. A Spurs win in Game 4 would even things heading back to San Antonio for Game 5, and the Knicks are just 2.5-point favorites at home in that matchup.

Brunson is shooting under 40 percent from the field in this series, but he made a ton of clutch buckets in Games 1 and 2 to give the Knicks a 2-0 series lead. Wembanyama has been much better after a 6-for-21 shooting performance in Game 1, and he's clearly the top option on the Spurs to win Finals MVP.

Only Stephon Castle (+10000) has shorter than 180/1 odds to win Finals MVP, and the second-year guard was crucial in Game 3, scoring 23 points while hitting a massive 3-pointer in the closing minutes (and two clutch free throws) to secure the win for the Spurs.

Here's a look at the complete list of odds to win Finals MVP, as this series is far from over heading into Wednesday's Game 4.

NBA Finals MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Brunson: +105

Victor Wembanyama: +165

Karl-Anthony Towns: +400

OG Anunoby: +4500

Stephon Castle: +10000

De’Aaron Fox: +18000

Dylan Harper: +20000

Josh Hart: +60000

Mikal Bridges: +70000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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