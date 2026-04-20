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Bet This Nikola Jokic Player Prop in Game 2 of Timberwolves vs. Nuggets
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Transcript
Three game 2s take place in the NBA playoffs on Monday night and I have a player prop for you.
Looking at the Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets game two.
We're looking at Nikola Jokic over 9.5 assists in this matchup.
Jokic had a triple-double in game one.
He carved up the Minnesota defense and when you look at what he did against the Wolves in the regular season, he had 9, 1115, and 10 dimes in 4 games.
So very reasonable to expect him to get back to that 10 assist number.
He averaged a triple-double during the regular season.
So I think we're getting a little bit of value on this number and you look at Denver in game one, they didn't shoot the ball particularly well, under 30% from 3, under 44% from the field.
So that could help Jokic pick up a couple more assists if they knock down a few more shots.
I love him at this number.
Nikole Jokic over 9.5 assists in game two.