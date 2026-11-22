Sunday Night Football in Week 11 should be an awesome game for prop bettors, as the San Francisco 49ers and their No. 1 offense take on the Minnesota Vikings and one of the best defenses in the league.

While that may not sound like a perfect matchup for player props, both of these offenses got a boost at the trade deadline, as the Vikings added veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and the 49ers brought in veteran receiver Keenan Allen.

San Francisco is also getting healthier on offense at this point in the season, which should help it compete with a Vikings attack that has been dominating by blitzing other quarterbacks at a high rate this season.

There are a ton of playmakers on both sides of the ball for these teams, but on offense, stars like Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and others should be able to make an impact in this game.

So, which ones should we choose to bet on in the player prop market?

I've narrowed things down to three plays for Sunday's matchup in Mexico City, which could eventually decide the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Currently, the 49ers are 8-1 and hold the top spot, but Minnesota is right behind them at 7-2 and in the mix to win the loaded NFC North.

Here's a full breakdown of each of the player prop selections I'm targeting on Sunday night in Week 11.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Vikings vs. 49ers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Christian McCaffrey UNDER 34.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Justin Jefferson 7+ Receptions (-153)

Brock Purdy Longest Completion UNDER 37.5 Yards (-114)

Christian McCaffrey UNDER 34.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

This season, the Vikings have given up just 28 receptions to opposing running backs – the fewest in the NFL. Minnesota also ranks fourth in the league in receiving yards allowed to running backs.

So, I’m selling high on CMC after a 161-yard receiving day against Dallas in Week 10.

The star running back is one of the best pass catchers out of the backfield in the league, yet he’s failed to clear this line in four games and only has four games where he’s caught five or more passes.

The Vikings are going to do their best to take CMC away, especially since they rank in the top 10 in the NFL in both EPA/Pass and EPA/Rush. The former first-round pick may catch a few balls out of the backfield, but the Vikings have really limited the yardage (193 yards) that they've given up to backs through the air this season.

They allowed Jahmyr Gibbs and Jonathan Taylor to each catch just two passes for 15 yards and only two running backs (Chicago’s D’Andre Swift and Buffalo’s Ty Johnson) finished a game with more than 34.5 receiving yards against them this season.

Justin Jefferson 7+ Receptions (-153)

The Vikings have really looked to get Jefferson involved over the last few weeks, targeting him nine, 11 and 13 times over his last three games.

He saw a season-high in targets against the Packers in Week 10 with Cousins at quarterback, and it led to a nine-catch game. It was just the second time this season that Jefferson caught seven or more passes.

The star wideout could be in line for a big game against a 49ers defense that is 16th in EPA/Pass and has allowed the sixth-most completions in the NFL in the 2026 season.

Jefferson has 64 targets and 40 catches in eight games despite some awful QB play for most of the season. With Cousins looking to pepper him with looks, I expect the former LSU star to get back to his peak form down the stretch of the regular season.

Brock Purdy Longest Completion UNDER 37.5 Yards (-114)

This week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props in his Player Prop Countdown , and he’s fading Purdy in the deep passing game on Sunday:

We all know the Vikings' defense is elite, but one of their biggest strengths is not allowing explosive plays. They have allowed just 19 completions of 20+ yards and only five completions of 40+ yards this season.

This could also be a great opportunity to fade Brock Purdy, who has benefited from facing some weak secondaries this season. His injured receiving corps could come back to haunt him this week when he has to take on the best defense in football. I expect Kyle Shanahan to lean on short completions to the likes of George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey to help Purdy deal with Brian Flores' blitzing defense. If that happens, I foresee a scenario where he doesn't complete an explosive play as he did at all last week against the Cowboys.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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