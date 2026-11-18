The final international game of the 2026 NFL season will take place on Sunday Night Football when the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers face off in Mexico City.

It's a fascinating game between two of the top teams in the NFC. The 49ers come into the game as the top seed in the conference with an 8-1 record, but the Vikings are right behind them at 7-2 and seem like a complete team with Kirk Cousins now at quarterback.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this prime time showdown.

Vikings vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Vikings +3 (+100)

49ers -3 (-120)

Moneyline

Vikings +138

49ers -164

Total

OVER 46.5 (-105)

UNDER 46.5 (-115)

Vikings vs. 49ers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 22

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Venue: Estadio Banorte

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Vikings record: 7-2

49ers record: 8-1

Vikings vs. 49ers Betting Trends

Vikings are 3-2 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 8-1 in Vikings games this season

Vikings are 1-3 against the spread in their last four games

49ers are 6-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-4 in 49ers games this season

Vikings vs. 49ers Injury Reports

Vikings Injury Report

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DE - Questionable

Jauan Jennings, WR - Questionable

Blake Cashman, LB - Questionable

Andrew Van Ginkel, LB - Questionable

Jordan Addison, WR - Out

49ers Injury Report

Renardo Green, CB - Questionable

Mike Evans, WR - Questionable

C.J. West, DT - IR-R

Nate Hobbs, CB - IR-R

Gracen Halton, DT - IR

Vikings vs. 49ers Key Player to Watch

Kirk Cousins, QB - Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins immediately made the Vikings a better team. In his first game for the Vikings, he completed 21-of-31 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns. You have to think he's only going to get better as he continues to settle back into the Vikings' system. He seems to be the key to Minnesota becoming a true Super Bowl contender.

Vikings vs. 49ers Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Vikings as underdogs:

I was waiting all season to fade the Minnesota Vikings, but they went out and got Kirk Cousins, and now their only weakness has been addressed. Cousins isn't a top-10 quarterback this season, but he's certainly good enough that the Vikings can win based on their defense and the rest of their offensive weapons. Cousins immediately and seamlessly slid into their offense this past week, and all of a sudden the Vikings look like a Super Bowl contender.

The 49ers are the clear top team in the NFC, but this is going to be one of their toughest challenges this season. They have enjoyed playing the fifth-easiest schedule so far this season, and now they face a defense that's going to make them pay for the plethora of injuries they have, especially on offense.

I'll take the field goal with the Vikings in what I expect will be a game that comes down to the wire.

Pick: Vikings +3 (+100) via FanDuel

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