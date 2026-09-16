Vikings vs. Bears Odds Remain Stagnant Despite Recent Kyle Murray Injury Update

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a concussion early in the team's Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers, but he hasn't been ruled out for the team's Week 2 clash with the Chicago Bears.

Murray was able to participate in team meetings early in the week, and the former No. 1 overall pick may have a shot to play on Sunday if he's able to participate in practice on Wednesday, according to NFL insider Iain Rapoport.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: Carson Wentz is proving why the #Vikings have believed in him. pic.twitter.com/439DBXRm5X — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2026

"If he does, then we'll have a pretty good idea that he at least has a shot on Sunday," Rapoport said. "Otherwise, it is going to be Carson Wentz once again."

Even though Murray may have a chance to suit up in Week 2, the Vikings' odds against the Bears have not moved since shifting from Bears -3 (the lookahead line) to Bears -5.5 on Sunday night. This was a sign that the Vikings would be starting veteran Carson Wentz in Week 2, and it's pretty clear he's viewed as a downgrade from Murray in the betting market.

Prior to exiting against Green Bay, Murray completed three of his five pass attempts for 18 yards and on interception. He also added two carries for nine yards on the ground.

The Vikings were trailing at the time, but they ended up turning in a huge second half to move to 1-0 this season. After falling behind 22-10, the Vikings scored 29 unanswered points in a 17-point home win.

Things will be a lot tougher on the road in Week 2, and it's worth noting that the Vikings ranked 18th in EPA/Play and 28th in success rate with Wentz playing the majority of the offensive snaps in Week 1.

If Murray logs a limited session in Wednesday's practice, it's possible that this line will shift slightly towards Minnesota.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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