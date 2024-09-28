Vikings vs. Packers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4
The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers will face each other for the first time this season in NFL Week 4 action.
In this article, we're talking touchdowns. One of the best exciting prop bets you can place on an NFL game is a wager on a player to find the end zone. The wager is as straight forward as possible, if the player you bet on scores, you win your bet.
I'm targeting one player from each team to score six points on Sunday. Let's dive into it.
Vikings vs. Packers Touchdown Bets
- Jayden Reed Touchdown +160
- Johnny Mundt Touchdown +480
Jayden Reed Touchdown +160
Jayden Reed has emerged as the No. 1 option in the passing game for the Packers this season, leading the team in targets (14), receptions (10) and yards (197). He also contributes to the run game, racking up five carries through the first three weeks, including a touchdown.
Even with love sidelined, Reed was able to contribute against the Titans by hauling in four receptions on six targets for 50 yards. He's my best bet amongst all Packers to find the end zone on Sunday.
Johnny Mundt Touchdown +480
I'm surprised the Vikings' tight end, Johnny Mundt, is available at almost 5-1 odds to score a touchdown this weekend. He's tied for the third most targets on the team with nine, hauling in five of them for 29 yards as well as a score in Week 3 against the Texans.
He may be the best dark horse option to score on Sunday.
