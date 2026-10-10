Vikings vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the three remaining undefeated teams in the NFL. Their offense has been largely unimpressive, but their elite defense has made up for it.

They're favored to move to 2-0 on Sunday when they head to New Orleans to take on the Saints, fresh off a Monday Night Football loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three player props for this NFC showdown.

Vikings vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bet

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Aaron Jones OVER 73.5 Rush Yards (-111)

Devaughn Vele 4+ Receptions (-132)

Chris Olave Anytime Touchdown (+190)

Aaron Jones OVER 73.5 Rush Yards (-111)

My No. 8-ranked prop for this week is for Aaron Jones to go over his rushing yards total. I broke down the bet in this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown:

In case you missed this past week's edition of Monday Night Football, it's clear the Saints simply can't stop the run. In fact, they rank dead last in the league in opponent rush success rate at 52.7%, which is 6% worse than any other defense. They have also given up 5.1 yards per carry, which is the third-highest mark in the league.

Devaughn Vele 4+ Receptions (-132)

Chris Olave is the clear No. 1 option in the Saints' passing attack, but you have to give some respect to Devaughn Vele. He's second on the team in both targets (30) and receptions (21), and there isn't another wide receiver who has proven good enough to get in the mix on a consistent basis. Vele is averaging only 10.8 yards per catch, so instead of betting the over on his receiving yards, I'm going to take the over on his receptions.

Chris Olave Anytime Touchdown (+190)

It's crazy that Chris Olave has scored only one touchdown so far this season. He's second in the NFL in receptions with 35, and he leads all pass-catchers in targets with 48. No other receiver in the NFL with 26+ receptions has fewer than two touchdowns. That makes him a great bet to find the end zone this weekend at almost 2-1 odds.

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