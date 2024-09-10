Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Blue Jays at Mets NRFI, Braves at Nationals in plus-money)
We’ve got a full slate of MLB today, and we are zeroing in on a couple of our favorite wagers tonight.
After going 2-1 yesterday with one cashing in plus money (+130), we are looking to keep growing our bankroll.
Let’s pair a more conservative bet with a bolder one at DraftKings today.
Best MLB Bets for Tuesday, September 10th
- Mets at Blue Jays NRFI (-130)
- Braves at Nationals: Neither team to record 5+ runs (+155)
Mets at Blue Jays NRFI (-130)
Neither the Mets nor the Jays are keen to score in the first inning this season. The Mets have scored in the first inning only 23% of the time this season while the Jays have scored only 26% of the time. Neither team has scored in the first across in their last three games played.
Lefty David Peterson starts at home for the Mets. The Jays have struggled vs. lefties all season with just a .228 batting average and .659 OPS (26th). Peterson has a first inning ERA of a mere .53 this season, allowing only one earned run across 17 innings pitched.
On the other side, Chris Bassitt hasn’t been impressive in the first inning with a 5.46 ERA in the first inning this season; however, he has been better when away this season with a 3.68 ERA and should be able to hold off the Mets for an inning or two.
Braves at Nationals neither team to record 5+ runs (+155)
We are getting creative to find some plus money in this game with a total of just 7.5 at DraftKings.
Reynaldo Lopez has been one of the best pitchers in MLB this season with an ERA of just 2.04. The Braves bullpen has the third-lowest ERA this season (3.21) and the Nationals are averaging 4.36 runs per game across the last two weeks of play, and 3.80 runs per game at home in that span.
The Braves have also been sluggish for the last two weeks, averaging just 3.00 runs per game. MacKenzie Gore starts at home for the Nationals tonight, and in three games started vs. the Braves this season, he has an ERA of just 1.65.
