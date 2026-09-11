Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Astros-Rays, Braves Ace, Padres-Giants)

We have a full slate of MLB action on Friday to kick off the weekend.

I’m targeting a pair of home squads and a strikeout prop for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Sept. 11.

MLB Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Rays (-174) vs. Houston Astros

Chris Sale OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (+107) vs. Philadelphia Phillies

San Francisco Giants (+123) vs. San Diego Padres

Tampa Bay Rays (-174) vs. Houston Astros

The Rays have won four of their last six games and now return home to face off against an up-and-down Astros squad.

Drew Rasmussen gives the Rays an edge on the mound against Miguel Ullola, whom the Astros are using as an opener on Friday night. The Tampa Bay right-hander has allowed just four runs across 19 innings in his last three starts.

The Rays have also been dominant at home this season, going 47-25 at Tropicana Field.

Chris Sale OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (+107) vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Chris Sale racked up seven strikeouts in six innings in Philadelphia last week, and I think he can do at least one better tonight at home.

The southpaw is up to 184 strikeouts in 150 innings this season and has 31 strikeouts in his last three home starts. He also had nine strikeouts in his lone home start against the Phillies this season.

San Francisco Giants (+123) vs. San Diego Padres

The Giants played spoiler in a sweep of the Cardinals, and now look to do the same against Robbie Ray and the Padres.

Anthony Molina has had two solid starts for the Giants, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits in 10 innings. Meanwhile, Robbie Ray yielded five runs in just 2.1 innings against the Yankees in his last outing.

The Padres are only 21-20 vs. LHP this season, and are 32-39 on the road as opposed to the Giants’ 36-36 record at home.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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