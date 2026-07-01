Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Pirates-Phillies, Cardinals-Braves, Dodgers-Athletics)

The MLB schedule opens July with a 14-game slate on Wednesday.

The Rays and Dodgers came through for us yesterday, with the Braves being the lone blemish on a 2-1 night.

I’m targeting a pair of favorites and a road underdog my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, July 1.

MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, July 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia Phillies (-144) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals (+114) at Atlanta Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-112) at Athletics

Philadelphia Phillies (-144) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Zack Wheeler and Paul Skenes are set to face off for the second time this season.

Wheeler outdueled Skenes back on May 17, with the Phillies coming away with a 6-0 victory in Pittsburgh. Philadelphia tagged the Pirates ace for five runs in as many innings in that one, while Wheeler threw six shutout frames.

The Phillies have been fantastic over the past several weeks as they’ve improved to 48-38, including 24-20 at home. The Pirates are stuck at .500, including 20-21 on the road.

Philadelphia is the superior Pennsylvania team and will show that again tonight.

St. Louis Cardinals (+114) at Atlanta Braves

The Braves are in a rut right now. They’ve lost three in a row, scoring a total of five runs in those games, and are 1-7 in their last eight contests. The Braves

The Cardinals were also happy to turn the calendar to July, but they did finish June with wins against the Marlins and Braves.

Michael McGreevy and Reynaldo Lopez are about on the same level on the mound, and the Cardinals aren’t stumbling quite as badly as the Braves recently. There’s some value on St. Louis as road underdogs tonight.

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-112) at Athletics

I’m running back this pick at the exact same price as last night.

The Dodgers cruised to a 9-4 victory on Monday and then a 9-3 win last night.

The A’s have lost four in a row, 8 of 10, and 10 of their last 14 games. They’re just 40-46 on the season, and 18-25 at home.

This should be another easy win for Los Angeles tonight, even with J.T. Ginn on the mound for the A’s.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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