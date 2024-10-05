Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Yankees and Phillies cover the run line)
Underdogs have ruled the postseason so far, but today we’ll be betting on some favorites.
Let’s back them big. We’ll root for the underdogs another day.
All odds according to DraftKings.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Yankees -1.5 (+105)
- Phillies -1.5 (+120)
Royals vs. Yankees Prediction
Gerrit Cole starts at home tonight for the Yankees. He’s looked like himself in the second half, pitching to a 2.76 ERA.
Cole has started 17 postseason games in his career, logging ten wins and six losses with an ERA of 2.93.
The Royals defeated the Orioles in consecutive games to advance to the ALDS, scoring just three total runs. In September, they scored a league-worst 2.96 runs per game.
Michael Wacha starts for the Royals. Wacha has been excellent for the Royals this season, but the Kansas City bullpen is not dependable.
The Yankees lineup, which boasts both Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, averaged 5.03 runs per game in the regular season, and their bullpen, which is among the best in the league, will be well-rested and fully available.
This is an extreme mismatch, and Kansas City’s luck will run out tonight.
Pick Yankees -1.5 vs. Royals (+105)
Mets vs. Phillies Prediction
First off: thanks to Pete Alonso for helping us win our Mets ML bet on Thursday.
The hometown Phillies are who we are backing Saturday, however, and we are going to be bold and back them on the run line. Please don’t tell Grimace.
Zack Wheeler starts at home for Philadelphia. Wheeler has a 2.57 ERA this season and that ERA is even lower when at home, just 2.31. In his single start (September 22) vs. the Mets this year, he allowed two earned runs to New York for an ERA of 2.57 at CitiField in Queens.
The Mets made the surprise decision to start Kodai Senga on Friday afternoon. It's a bold stratgey to start a pitcher who only pitched 5 1/3 major league innings this season due to a host of injuries. Most recently, The right-hander has spent the last two weeks recovering from triceps tightness. I can't imagine Senga goes very long into this game.
Mets hitters are certainly hot right now when it counts, but their bullpen has the rest disadvantage.
The Phillies averaged 5.06 runs per game this season at home (2nd), and Mets relievers have an ERA of 5.00 in the postseason. In what could easily turn into a bullpen game for the Mets, we will bet on the Phillies bats to come through.
Pick: Phillies -1.5 over Mets (+120)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.