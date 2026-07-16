Warriors vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

The Golden State Warriors are 2-1 so far in the Las Vegas Summer League, and they’ve gotten a little more experience than most teams this offseason, playing multiple games in the California Classic as well.

On Thursday, the Warriors take on the New York Knicks, who won the NBA Finals in the 2025-26 season but don’t have a ton of high-draft pick talent on their Summer League roster.

New York’s last first-round pick was Pacome Dadiet in the 2024 NBA Draft, and it has given big roles to rookies Tyler Nickel and Jack Kayil in the 2026 Summer League.

After dropping two games – and struggling on offense – to start this summer, the Knicks picked up a win over Detroit in their last game.

Now, they’re set as 7.5-point underdogs against Golden State and No. 11 overall pick Yaxel Lendeborg. The former Michigan star has put together a strong summer, putting Golden State in the mix for a semifinal spot in Vegas.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this matchup.

Warriors vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors -7.5 (-105)

Knicks +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Warriors: -265

Knicks: +215

Total

172.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Warriors vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 16

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Cox Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Warriors record: 2-1

Knicks record: 1-2

Warriors vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Knicks Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Warriors vs. Knicks Key Player to Watch

Yaxel Lendeborg, Forward, Warriors

There have been a lot of highs for Lendeborg in Summer League, and he went toe-to-toe with No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer in Golden State’s last matchup.

Lendeborg has been playing since the California Classic, so it’s possible the Warriors decide to shut him down at some point in Las Vegas, even though they have a shot at the semifinals.

'26 Yaxel Lendeborg Summer League pic.twitter.com/lXO7PvqqJL — Warriors Performances (@GSWperformances) July 14, 2026

Overall, the Michigan product is averaging 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in Las Vegas. He should step into a major role for Golden State with Jimmy Butler (torn ACL) expected to be sidelined at the start of the 2026-27 season.

Warriors vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

The Knicks have failed to score 70 points in two of their three games in Las Vegas, and they didn’t crack the 90-point mark in their win over Detroit earlier in the week.

While Kayil gives the Knicks some more playmaking and shot creation on offense, this team clearly is trying things in the Summer League, playing Mo Diawara on the ball a ton as he prepares for his second NBA season. It’s also worth noting that New York has allowed less than 80 points in back-to-back games in Las Vegas.

So, I think the UNDER is a solid play in this matchup against a Golden State team that is rolling this summer.

The Warriors have scored over 100 points in two of their three games in Vegas, but they were held to just 85 points in a loss their last time out.

Even if Golden State reaches triple digits, there’s no guarantee that the Knicks will score enough to push this game over the total.

Pick: UNDER 172.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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