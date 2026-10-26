Warriors vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Oct. 26

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have yet to win a game in the 2026-27 season, and they find themselves in a tough spot on Monday on the road against the Denver Nuggets.

Denver hasn’t been impressive to open this season either, losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder and failing to reach 90 points before an overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans. Still, Nikola Jokic and Co. are favored by 7.5 points at home in this Western Conference clash.

The Warriors are headed for a nightmare season with Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis all out of the lineup, and they rank 26th in the league in net rating through three games.

Denver isn’t fully healthy either, as Alpha Diallo and Cameron Johnson are both doubtful for this game while Spencer Jones and Julian Strawther have been ruled out. The Nuggets aren’t a deep team, and they are extremely reliant on Jokic for MVP-level production every single night.

He delivered that with a triple-double against New Orleans, and he’s one of my favorite prop targets of the day on Monday.

Let’s check out that pick, a game pick, the latest odds and more for the ninth and final game on Monday night in the NBA.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors +7.5 (-115)

Nuggets -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Warriors: +220

Nuggets: -270

Total

236.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Warriors vs. Nuggets How to Watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 26

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Ball Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBCSN

Warriors record: 0-3

Nuggets record: 1-1

Warriors vs. Nuggets Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Charles Bassey – probable

Jimmy Butler – out

Moses Moody – out

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Gui Santos – questionable

Brandon Williams – probable

Nuggets Injury Report

Alpha Diallo – doubtful

Spencer Jones – out

Cameron Johnson – doubtful

Julian Strawther – out

Warriors vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets

Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Nikola Jokic 12+ Rebounds (-161)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Nikola Jokic is a must bet against this Golden State frontcourt:

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had a 35-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the team’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans over the weekend, and he has a very favorable matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Golden State remains without Kristaps Porzingis, and the lack of size in the frontcourt has the Warriors at 19th in the league in rebound percentage and 15th in opponent rebounds per game. Jokic has given the Warriors problems in the past, averaging 30.5 points, 13.1 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game over his last 10 games against them. He has 12 or more boards in seven of those matchups.

Jokic has averaged 12.4 or more rebounds in each of his last three completed seasons, and he’s averaging 17.5 rebound chances per game in the 2026-27 campaign. He’s an easy bet at this number with Denver looking to get over .500 for the first time this season.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick

Denver doesn’t defend at a high level (as evidenced by the overtime game against New Orleans), but it won’t need to against a Warriors team that has virtually no option to slow down Jokic.

Golden State is 29th in the league in defensive rating and 22nd in opponent points per game through three games, and it’s going to have to get creative when it comes to guarding the three-time MVP in the paint.

As banged up as Denver is right now, it still has the core of Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon available, which should be good enough to beat a Warriors team that has no real offensive creation after Steph Curry.

Brandin Podziemski and Yaxel Lendeborg are intriguing young players, but this Warriors team simply is at a talent defense against most teams in the league.

I’ll lay the points with Denver at home, where it has been one of the best teams in the league in the Jokic era.

Pick: Nuggets -7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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