Warriors vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play

The San Antonio Spurs bring a 10-game winning streak into their home matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.

The Spurs lost their first two games of the season but have since rattled off 10 wins in a row, including a recent four-game road trip. They’re now back at home, where those two losses occurred to begin the year.

The Warriors just had a long winning streak of their own, eight games to be exact, before losing 115-108 in Houston on Wednesday night. They also lost Stephen Curry in that game, adding to the team’s list of injuries.

These two teams split the four-game series last season with the road team winning each game.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Warriors vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors +12.5 (-115)

Spurs -12.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Warriors +487

Spurs -670

Total

220.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Warriors vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, WOAI.2

Warriors record: 8-4

Spurs record: 10-2

Warriors vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Charles Bassey – Probable

Jimmy Butler III – Out

Stephen Curry – Out

Moses Moody – Out

Kristaps Porzingis – Out

Brandon Williams – Out

Spurs Injury Report

De’Aaron Fox – Questionable

Tobias Harris – Out

Jayden Quaintance – Out

Devin Vassell – Questionable

Warriors vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Victor Wembanyama OVER 28.5 Points (-109)

I broke down this pick in the best NBA prop bets for Friday night :

Victor Wembanyama has taken another step forward so far this season. After averaging a career-high 25 points per game last year, the Alien is up to 30.3 points per game so far this season.

In 12 games, Wembanyama has scored at least 29 points in eight of them. He started the season a bit slower with 12, 25, and 23 points in his first three games, but has been on fire since.

Wemby scored 31, 26, 26, and 41 points against the Warriors last season, and given his recent stretch of games (32, 40, 29, 30, 52 points in his last five), I’ll back him to get to at least the 30-mark – er, 29 – again tonight.

Warriors vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

The Spurs are rolling right now, and the Warriors are hurting. However, this spread may be a bit too big for the home squad.

San Antonio is just 5-7 against the spread this season. The Spurs have failed to cover as double-digit favorites in four of their last six times in this situation, including Wednesday’s five-point win as 15.5-point favorites in Chicago.

I’ll back the Warriors to keep this a close enough game even with Steph Curry out.

Pick: Warriors +12.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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