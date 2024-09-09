West Virginia vs. Pitt Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
West Virginia vs. Pitt Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- West Virginia: -2.5 (-115)
- Pitt: +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- West Virginia: -130
- Pitt: +108
Total: 60.5
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
West Virginia vs. Pitt How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- West Virginia Record: 1-1
- Pitt Record: 2-0
West Virginia vs. Pitt Key Players to Watch
West Virginia
Garrett Greene: Greene got hurt early in last year's edition of the Backyard Brawl, but West Virginia won a slog 17-6. Greene has shown he can be an explosive play both as a passer and a rusher, and will look to take the top off a vulnerable Pitt secondary that allowed both Kent State and Cincinnati to score more than 24 points.
Pitt
Eli Holstein: Holstein looks comfortable in the new-look Pitt offensive system, run by former Western Carolina offensive coordinator Kade Bell. After a slow start, Holstein finished with 302 yards and three passing touchdowns in the Panthers come from behind effort, resulting in a 28-27 win. Can Holstein keep it up against another Big 12 foe?
West Virginia vs. Pitt Prediction and Pick
While Pitt’s offense seems to be far more formidable this season with a fresh look in play calling, I believe this is a bit of an upgrade against a sturdy West Virginia defense and a capable offense.
The Panthers stormed back to win at Cincy, but I’m not sold this team is primed to make it two in a row as the Mountaineers are far more stout in the trenches, which can slow down the likes of Desmond Reid, who had 17 carries for 119 yards in the win.
Further, Pitt had some timely stops in the red zone, but were torched on a per play basis by the Cincinnati offense, who average over six yards per play.
The Mountaineers should be stronger in the trenches, but this is a team that allowed nearly six yards per play and ranked below the national average in explosive play rate. Pitt has shown a capability to scheme up plays both on the ground and through the air (52% success rate last week, per GameonPaper, which is 91st percentile relative to games last season), which makes me confident that the team has a fairly high floor on offense now.
However, Greene and the Mountaineers offense can get it going with the ball as well. The West Va. offense ranked top 33 in both explosive run and pass rate last season and only allowed nine sacks, due in part to Greene’s ability to extend plays with his legs and turn broken plays into positive gains.
The pace should be quick, and each team should move the ball fairly well. I’ll bet the over.
PICK: OVER 60.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.