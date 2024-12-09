Western Michigan vs. South Alabama Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Salute to Veterans Bowl
The first bowl game of the season is on Saturday!
Western Michigan and South Alabama will meet in the Salute to Veterans Bowl with the Jaguars taking the short trip to Cramton, Alabama to play in this one.
Both teams are off 6-6 seasons and paced by dynamic offenses, but the Jaguars could be short-handed in this one with freshman running back Fluff Bothwell hitting the transfer portal and starting quarterback Gio Lopez banged up in the team’s season finale against Texas State. Can Western Michigan come in as the more complete team and compete as big underdogs?
Here’s our full betting preview.
Western Michigan vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Western Michigan: +10.5 (-120)
- South Alabama: -10.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Western Michigan: +260
- South Alabama: -330
Total: 59.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Western Michigan vs. South Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 14th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Cramton Bowl
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Western Michigan Record: 6-6
- South Alabama Record: 6-6
Western Michigan vs. South Alabama Key Players to Watch
Western Michigan
Hayden Wolff: Wolff enjoyed a strong season under center for the Broncos, but he struggled down the stretch, failing to pass for more than 200 yards in the final four games as the team went 1-3. Can he find his stride against a suspect South Alabama secondary?
South Alabama
Gio Lopez: Lopez suffered a foot injury in the second half of the team’s regular-season finale against Texas State, which leaves his status in doubt for this one. If Lopez can play, he should be able to put up a strong performance against a suspect Western Michigan defense. The freshman enjoyed a dynamic season in which he totaled more than 3,000 yards with 25 touchdowns and only five interceptions.
Western Michigan vs. South Alabama Prediction and Pick
South Alabama has been a potent offense all season long, ranking top 10 in offensive metrics like yards per carry and yards per play, but the team may be at less than full capacity with the news that Bothwell will hit the transfer portal and Lopez being banged up. Keep an eye on Lopez's status ahead of this game despite the team having a capable backup in Bishop Davenport.
However, first-year head coach Major Applewhite has been able to get big plays from all over the roster, including Kentrell Bullock, who had more carries than the explosive Bothwell. In addition, the team has a 1,127-yard receiver in Jamaal Pritchett, who is expected to play in this game as of this writing.
The Western Michigan defense has been shaky all season long, 123rd in EPA/Play, so I do believe that the Sun Belt favorite should be able to produce.
However, can the team shut down the Western Michigan offense? The Broncos were one of the best in MAC play all season long but sputtered down the stretch of the season, averaging only 20 points per game in the last four games.
However, the South Alabama defense leaves a ton to be desired, ranking outside the top 80 in yards per play allowed and 121st in tackling, per Pro Football Focus.
I envision big plays all over and points on the board in this bowl game. I’ll side with the over.
PICK: OVER 59.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.