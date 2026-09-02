White Sox vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 2

The Houston Astros continue their four-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

The Astros opened the series with a 6-3 win before Chicago’s 5-1 victory last night.

Both of these teams are battling to stay atop their respective divisions.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Astros on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

White Sox vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-181)

Astros -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

White Sox +118

Astros -142

Total

8.5 (Over -117/Under -103)

White Sox vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Davis Martin (9-6, 4.32 ERA)

Astros: Hayden Wesneski (4-1, 3.86 ERA)

Davis Martin is returning from injury to start in Houston tonight. He’s struggled in his last five starts, allowing 23 runs (21 earned) on 25 hits in 19 innings.

Hayden Wesneski allowed just one run on four hits in 10 innings across his last two starts after getting tagged for five runs in four innings by the Mariners on August 15.

White Sox vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, SCHN

White Sox record: 73-65

Astros record: 70-69

White Sox vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Davis Martin OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (+101)

Davis Marin has allowed 127 hits in 125 innings so far this season, yielding at least five hits in 16 of his 24 starts. He allowed at least five hits in five of six starts prior to his last two, in which he allowed two hits in just one and two innings against the Guardians and Reds.

The Astros racked up six hits against Martin on July 24, and I could see a similar result tonight.

White Sox vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Hayden Wesneski has been pitching well recently for the Astros, while Davis Martin is returning from the injured list for the White Sox.

The Astros tagged Martin for four runs on six hits in five innings in July, and the right-hander allowed 15 runs (13 earned) on 14 hits in eight innings across three starts last month. He’s had a rough second half after a strong start to the season.

I trust Houston to bounce back from last night’s 5-1 loss tonight at home.

Pick: Astros -142

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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