Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mets-Rays, Brewers-Cubs, White Sox-Astros)
We have another full slate of MLB action spread throughout the day on Wednesday, with six afternoon games and nine at night.
I’m looking to bounce back from a 1-2 showing last night with a trio of favorites for my MLB best bets tonight.
Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Sept. 2.
MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 2
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 (+119) vs. New York Mets
- Milwaukee Brewers (-162) at Chicago Cubs
- Houston Astros (-142) vs. Chicago White Sox
Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 (+119) vs. New York Mets
The Rays are looking to close out their homestand on a high note after getting a 6-2 win over the Mets last night. They’ve won five of their last six games and seven of their last nine, with five of those seven victories coming by at least two runs.
On the other hand, the Mets have lost five of their last seven games, and all five losses were by at least two runs.
Griffin Jax gives the Rays an advantage on the mound over Justin Hagenman, and Tampa Bay has been dominant at home (47-24) all season long.
Milwaukee Brewers (-162) at Chicago Cubs
I’m surprised that the Brewers aren’t bigger favorites with Jacob Misiorowski on the mound. He’s routinely gone at least six innings with three or fewer runs allowed, and has allowed just one run on five hits in 12 innings against the Cubs this season.
David Peterson has been decent for the Cubs, and had 5.2 two-run innings against Milwaukee in June, but Chicago’s shown little consistency in recent weeks.
The Brewers have a good chance to build on last night’s 9-4 win to secure at least a split in their four-game set at Wrigley Field.
Houston Astros (-142) vs. Chicago White Sox
Hayden Wesneski has been pitching well recently for the Astros, while Davis Martin is returning from the injured list for the White Sox.
The Astros tagged Martin for four runs on six hits in five innings in July, and the right-hander allowed 15 runs (13 earned) on 14 hits in eight innings across three starts last month. He’s had a rough second half after a strong start to the season.
I trust Houston to bounce back from last night’s 5-1 loss tonight at home.
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop