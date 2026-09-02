Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mets-Rays, Brewers-Cubs, White Sox-Astros)

We have another full slate of MLB action spread throughout the day on Wednesday, with six afternoon games and nine at night.

I’m looking to bounce back from a 1-2 showing last night with a trio of favorites for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Sept. 2.

MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 (+119) vs. New York Mets

Milwaukee Brewers (-162) at Chicago Cubs

Houston Astros (-142) vs. Chicago White Sox

Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 (+119) vs. New York Mets

The Rays are looking to close out their homestand on a high note after getting a 6-2 win over the Mets last night. They’ve won five of their last six games and seven of their last nine, with five of those seven victories coming by at least two runs.

On the other hand, the Mets have lost five of their last seven games, and all five losses were by at least two runs.

Griffin Jax gives the Rays an advantage on the mound over Justin Hagenman, and Tampa Bay has been dominant at home (47-24) all season long.

Milwaukee Brewers (-162) at Chicago Cubs

I’m surprised that the Brewers aren’t bigger favorites with Jacob Misiorowski on the mound. He’s routinely gone at least six innings with three or fewer runs allowed, and has allowed just one run on five hits in 12 innings against the Cubs this season.

David Peterson has been decent for the Cubs, and had 5.2 two-run innings against Milwaukee in June, but Chicago’s shown little consistency in recent weeks.

The Brewers have a good chance to build on last night’s 9-4 win to secure at least a split in their four-game set at Wrigley Field.

Houston Astros (-142) vs. Chicago White Sox

Hayden Wesneski has been pitching well recently for the Astros, while Davis Martin is returning from the injured list for the White Sox.

The Astros tagged Martin for four runs on six hits in five innings in July, and the right-hander allowed 15 runs (13 earned) on 14 hits in eight innings across three starts last month. He’s had a rough second half after a strong start to the season.

I trust Houston to bounce back from last night’s 5-1 loss tonight at home.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.