White Sox vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for ALDS Game 1

The Cleveland Guardians face off against the Chicago White Sox in an AL Central matchup in the American League Division Series starting on Saturday afternoon.

The White Sox made quick work of the Astros, winning 6-3 and 7-3 to get the two-game sweep in Houston.

Of course, Cleveland had this week off to prepare for its ALDS opponent after taking the AL Central crown by one game over the Sox. The Guardians are hoping that won’t cool them off after a hot finish to the regular season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Guardians Game 1 on Saturday, Oct. 3.

White Sox vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-175)

Guardians -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

White Sox +129

Guardians -156

Total

7 (Over +102/Under -123)

White Sox vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Hagen Smith (3-3, 1.29 ERA)

Guardians: Parker Messick (12-9, 2.56 ERA)

Hagen Smith impressed in his playoff debut, allowing just two hits with one strikeout and no walks in three innings to open Game 1 against the Astros. He joined Chicago in August and largely worked out of the bullpen in his 18 appearances.

Parker Messick wrapped up an underrated season with three innings of one-run ball against the Royals last weekend. He threw a quality start against the White Sox back on Sept. 16.

White Sox vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): TBS

White Sox record: 84-78 (2-0)

Guardians record: 85-77 (0-0)

White Sox vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets

White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Chase Meidroth OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+134)

Chase Meidroth finished the regular season on a five-game hitting streak, going 9 for 18 with two home runs and two doubles in that span. He went 16 for 41 (.390) with two home runs and two doubles in his final 11 games as well.

Meidroth kept that up with two two-hit games in Houston, including a home run in Game 2.

I’ll back Meidroth to stay hot as he hit .350 vs. LHP (.247 vs. RHP) this season and is 4 for 15 against Messick.

White Sox vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Guardians have a distinct advantage with Parker Messick on the mound in Game 1. Messick may be one of the most underrated pitchers in the league, and it doesn’t hurt that the White Sox were 23-27 vs. left-handed starters this season. He also pitched well in his four starts against the Sox, allowing eight runs in 25.2 innings (2.81 ERA).

Hagen Smith will probably be able to give the White Sox a few innings again, but I’m not sure how Chicago’s bullpen will hold up behind him.

On top of that, the White Sox were just 36-45 on the road in the regular season while Cleveland finished just over .500 at home.

Cleveland won nine of 11 games to finish the season, including the final two of a three-game set against the White Sox at home. I don’t think the Guardians will fall victim to the Wild Card bye week.

Pick: Guardians (-156)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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