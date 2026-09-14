White Sox vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 14

A massive series for the American League playoff picture begins on Monday night, as the Chicago White Sox hit the road to take on the Cleveland Guardians.

A recent 3-7 stretch has trimmed Chicago's lead in the AL Central to just 0.5 games, and it is in danger of falling out of the playoff picture entirely if this series goes poorly. Chicago has the second-easiest schedule left this season, but it can’t afford to drop multiple games against a Guardians team that currently holds the final wild card spot in the AL.

Cleveland has a one-game cushion on the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild card race, and it’s now two games over .500 this season. The Guardians are actually under .500 at home, but oddsmakers have them favored in Game 1 of this divisional battle.

Gavin Williams (3.78 ERA) gets the ball for Cleveland against Chicago’s Sean Newcomb (2.77 ERA), who will act as an opener on Monday. Newcomb tossed 1.1 innings as an opener in his last appearance.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this crucial battle between the top teams in the AL Central.

White Sox vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-185)

Guardians -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline

White Sox: +128

Guardians: -155

Total

7 (Over -102/Under -118)

White Sox vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Sean Newcomb (2-4, 2.77 ERA)

Cleveland: Gavin Williams (13-7, 3.78 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Monday, Sept. 14

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, CHSN, CLEGuardians.TV

White Sox record: 76-73

Guardians record: 76-74

White Sox vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Gavin Williams OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-142)

This season, Williams has been one of the best strikeout pitchers in MLB, punching out 228 batters across 169.0 innings of work.

He ranks in the 97th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 93rd percentile in whiff percentage this season. This month, Williams has struck out 24 batters (11 and 13) across 13 innings of work.

Chicago has struggled to limit K’s in the 2026 season, ranking 26th in the league in strikeouts per game and 26th in strikeout rate. The Sox are averaging over nine strikeouts per night, and Williams has set down eight, six and seven batters with a K in his three starts against Chicago.

I’m buying him in this matchup, especially since he’s picked up eight or more K’s in eight of his 12 outings since July 1.

White Sox vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

I’m betting on a low-scoring affair in this series opener, especially since the Chicago offense has cooled off as of late.

Over the last 30 days, the White Sox are 21st in MLB in runs scored and 23rd in OPS, a major drop off from their season-long numbers (seventh in runs scored, 13th in OPS).

Meanwhile, the Guardians are a bottom-five team in both of those statistics this season, and they’ve hit the UNDER in 52 percent of their games.

This should be a great pitching matchup between Williams and the Chicago bullpen, as the Sox have a 3.69 bullpen ERA in 2026.

Williams ranks in the 62nd percentile in expected ERA and the 74th percentile in expected BAA, allowing two or fewer earned runs in 18 of his 29 outings this season.

Both of these teams need this game for the division race, so I expect both managers to have a quick hook – if necessary – to keep their teams in this matchup.

Pick: UNDER 7 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .