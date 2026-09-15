White Sox vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 15

The Chicago White Sox remain in first place in the AL Central after taking their series opener against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, and they’re looking to extend the lead on Tuesday night as road underdogs.

Davis Martin (4.05 ERA) gets the ball for Chicago against first-time All-Star Foster Griffin (3.65 ERA), who spent the first half of the season with the Washington Nationals.

Both of these pitchers actually have some shaky advanced numbers, as Martin sits in the 23rd in percentile in expected ERA and the 10th percentile in expected BAA. Griffin isn’t much better, posting an expected ERA in the 37th percentile and an expected BAA in the 23rd percentile.

Still, the Guardians have won four of Griffin’s seven starts since he was dealt to the team at the trade deadline.

Cleveland remains in the top wild card spot in the American League, though that lead is not safe. Toronto is just one game back of the Guardians while Texas (1.5 games back) and Baltimore (three games back) are also in the mix.

Let’s examine the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this AL Central battle on Tuesday night.

White Sox vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

White Sox +1.5 (-193)

Guardians -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

White Sox: +113

Guardians: -136

Total

8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

White Sox vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Davis Martin (9-7, 4.05 ERA)

Cleveland: Foster Griffin (15-5, 3.65 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, CHSN, CLEGuardians,TV

Chicago record: 77-73

Clevlenad record: 76-75

White Sox vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets

White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Davis Martin OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-154)

This season, Martin has allowed 136 hits in 135.2 innings of work, posting a 1.31 WHIP for Chicago.

He faced the Guardians back on July 2, allowing six hits in 3.1 innings of work, and he was tagged for two hits in one inning in his last outing against them. Cleveland doesn’t have an elite offense this season – 24th in batting average, 29th in OPS – but it does rank 11th in batting average over the last 30 days.

That’s certainly concerning since Martin sits in just the 10th percentile in expected batting average against (.272) this season. He’s allowed five or more hits in 16 of his 26 appearances this season.

I’ll fade Martin in this prop on Tuesday night.

White Sox vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

Can Chicago pull off another upset on Tuesday night?

The White Sox were able to take down Gavin Williams and the Cleveland bullpen in Game 1 of this series, and Griffin has been a little shaky in his seven outings with the Guards. So, I don’t mind fading him in this matchup.

The lefty has a 5.94 ERA since he was traded to Cleveland, allowing 40 hits in 33.1 innings of work. This month, Griffin has given up 15 hits, 11 runs and four walks in just 8.1 innings.

Martin’s advanced numbers have been shaky this season, but Chicago is still two games over .500 when he takes the mound. The right-hander has also allowed three or fewer runs in 18 of his 26 outings.

I also believe in this White Sox bullpen (3.65 ERA) to keep things in check once Martin exits. After all, Chicago won a bullpen game on Monday.

I think this series is a true toss up, but I don’t mind the plus-money price for the Sox after a strong offensive showing on Monday. While Chicago’s offense has taken a step back as of late, it still is seventh overall in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) and outranks Cleveland in batting average, OPS and runs scored in 2026.

Pick: White Sox Moneyline (+113 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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