White Sox vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 16

The top spot in the AL Central is on the line on Wednesday afternoon, as the Cleveland Guardians (77-75) host the Chicago White Sox (77-74) for the third and final time this week.

These teams split the first two games of this series, with Cleveland orchestrating a comeback win on Tuesday night. That pulled the Guardians back within a half game of the division lead, and the team still holds a 1.5-game lead over the Texas Rangers for the final wild card spot in the American League.

Chicago has stumbled over the last few weeks, dropping seven of its last 10 games to squander a small lead in the AL Central. A loss on Wednesday would push Chicago back into the wild card, but it does have the second-easiest remaining schedule in MLB with series against Kansas City, Colorado and Detroit still on deck.

Oddsmakers have set the Guardians as clear favorites in this series finale, as All-Star Parker Messick (2.51 ERA) gets the ball against Chicago's Anthony Kay (4.53 ERA).

I’m eyeing a prop and a side in this battle between two left-handed starters with a ton of playoff equity on the line.

White Sox vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-149)

Guardians -1.5 (+124)

Moneyline

White Sox: +148

Guardians: -180

Total

7.5 (Over -109/Under -111)

White Sox vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Anthony Kay (9-9, 4.53 ERA)

Cleveland: Parker Messick (11-9, 2.51 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN, CHSN

White Sox record: 77-74

Guardians record: 77-75

White Sox vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Parker Messick UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-120)

This season, Messick has given up just 131 hits in 172.1 innings of work, which has vaulted him into the 74th percentile in expected batting average against (.221).

The Guardians southpaw also sits in the 89th percentile in barrel percentage and the 88th percentile in hard-hit percentage. So, he’s inducing a lot of weak contact, which has led to a career year on the mound.

Chicago’s offense has fallen off a cliff as of late, ranking dead last in MLB in batting average over the last 30 days. Plus, the Sox are 19th in batting average against left-handed pitching this season.

Messick has given up three hits (in 7.2 innings) and four hits (in 7.0 innings) in his two starts against Chicago this season. Overall, he’s allowed four or fewer hits in 14 of his 29 outings in 2026.

I’m buying him at this number with a chance to take the top spot in the AL Central.

White Sox vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

There’s no doubt that the Guardians have an advantage on the mound in this matchup, and I think it’ll be enough to get them a win.

Messick has been one of the best pitchers in the American League this season, and he has not allowed more than three runs in a start since July 1. The lefty has an expected ERA in the 87th percentile and an expected batting average against in the 74th percentile.

The same can’t be said for Kay, who has a 5.23 ERA in eight outings since Aug. 1. The White Sox lefty has seen his expected ERA fall to the 14th percentile (5.00) while he also sits in just the 19th percentile expected BAA.

He’s only allowed three runs in 16.0 innings against the Guardians this season. I still give Messick the edge on the mound, especially with the Chicago offense ranking 30th in batting average and 24th in OPS over the last 30 days.

Chicago has been by far the better offense between these two teams, but against left-handed pitching, they’re much closer in the 2026 campaign. Chicago is 19th in batting average against southpaws while the Guardians are just 29th.

Messick has allowed just seven hits and four runs across 14.2 innings (two starts) against Chicago this season. He made it through seven innings in both of those outings, and I expect him to keep up his streak of low-scoring outings on Wednesday afternoon.

Pick: Guardians Moneyline (-180 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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