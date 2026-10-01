White Sox vs. Guardians Series Odds, Game 1 Odds and Series Prediction for ALDS

The Chicago White Sox are looking to keep their resurgent season going when they take on the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.

After three-straight 100-loss seasons, the White Sox not only made the playoffs but swept the Astros in the Wild Card Series to set up an AL Central showdown in the ALDS. This is Chicago’s first time in the postseason since 2021, and the Sox got their first series win since winning it all in 2005.

The Guardians just barely edged out the White Sox for the division, finishing one game better in the AL Central. There wasn’t much separating these teams when they went head-to-head, either, with the Sox winning seven and losing six against the Guardians.

Cleveland won the AL Central for the third straight season, but the Guardians are looking for their first playoff series win since 2024.

This has the makings of a five-game ALDS between the Sox and Guardians.

Let’s get into the opening odds for ALDS Game 1 and a series prediction.

White Sox vs. Guardians Game 1 Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-175)

Guardians -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

White Sox +129

Guardians -157

Total

7 (Over -105/Under -115)

White Sox vs. Guardians Game 1 Probable Pitchers

White Sox: TBA

Guardians: Parker Messick (12-9, 2.56 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians Game 1 How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): TBS

White Sox record: 84-78 (2-0)

Guardians record: 85-77 (0-0)

White Sox vs. Guardians ALDS Odds & Prediction

White Sox: +120

Guardians: -145

The White Sox managed to upset the Astros in the Wild Card Series, but it’s not going to be as easy against the Guardians.

Cleveland has had this week off to set up its pitching plans, while the White Sox are still figuring out theirs. Chicago had to use a bullpen performance in Game 1 before Sean Burke took the mound in Game 2 against the Astros.

The Guardians have Parker Messick and Gavin Williams lined up for Games 1 and 2, but that off day on Sunday will help out the White Sox a bit.

Honestly, I’m a bit surprised that the Guardians are this big of favorites in the ALDS.

There was very little separating these teams in the regular season, and home-field advantage isn’t all that great for Cleveland, as the Guardians went 41-40 at home. Granted, the Sox were just 36-45 on the road, but that didn’t seem to matter in the Wild Card Series.

I think there’s value on the White Sox at +120 in the ALDS.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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