White Sox vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 21

The Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers are both battling for first place in their respective divisions as they gear up for Game 2 of a three-game set on Tuesday night.

Chicago took Monday’s series opener 10-3, hanging on to the top spot in the AL Central in the process, Meanwhile, Texas fell back behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL West and is currently 1.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the American League.

On Tuesday, the Rangers turn to former first-round pick Kumar Rocker (4.40 ERA) on the mound as they look to jump past Seattle, which faces the Cincinnati Reds tonight. The White Sox will counter with a starter of their own in left-hander Noah Schultz, who has struggled over his last seven outings, posting an ERA of 7.67.

As a result, Texas is favored at home in this matchup, though the best bet to place on this game may not be on a side.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop and my prediction as these two playoff contenders go head-to-head on Tuesday.

White Sox vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-194)

Rangers -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

White Sox: +109

Rangers: -131

Total

8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

White Sox vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Noah Schultz (3-6, 5.60 ERA)

Texas: Kumar Rocker (2-8, 4.40 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 21

Time: 8:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, Rangers Sports Network

White Sox record: 53-46

Rangers record: 50-50

White Sox vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Munetaka Murakami to Hit a Home Run (+323)

Can Murakami add to his impressive home run total on Tuesday? I shared in SI Betting’s Daily Dinger column why the All-Star is worth a look against Texas:

Chicago White Sox All-Star Munetaka Murakami has 20 home runs in his first season in MLB, and he was even a participant in last week’s Home Run Derby.

Murakami hasn’t homered in four games since the Sox returned from the All-Star break, but he has a pretty solid matchup on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers and right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker.

Rocker has a 4.40 ERA across 18 appearances this season, but he’s allowed 10 runs and four home runs in two starts in the month of July. The former first-round pick has allowed 12 home runs overall this season, and his ERA has jumped from 3.54 to 4.40 since June 1.

So, I don’t mind fading him against Murakami, who has been much better against right-handed pitching than left-handed pitching in 2026.

The All-Star has an impressive .252 batting average and .975 OPS against righties, hitting 16 of his 20 homers against them. At +323, Murakami has some serious value against Texas tonight.

White Sox vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have hit the OVER at a pretty solid clip this season, and Game 1 of this series finished with 13 combined runs in a 10-3 Chicago win.

Let’s start with Chicago, which is ninth in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), 12th in OPS and ninth in runs scored.

The White Sox have hit the OVER in 57.7 percent of their games (No. 4 in MLB), including 60.0 percent of their games on the road. Schultz doesn't inspire much confidence for Chicago on the mound, as he ranks in the fourth percentile in expected ERA and has a 7.67 actual ERA over his last seven outings.

That sets up well for Texas, which has also hit the OVER at a high rate in 2026. The Rangers have hit the OVER 54.3 percent of the team (the seventh-highest percentage in the league), even though they’re just 23rd in the league in runs scored.

Texas is now 11th in wRC+, and it does have a bit of a shaky bullpen (4.30 ERA) in 2026. While Rocker hasn’t been awful this season, the young right-hander has a 5.82 ERA in seven starts since June 1.

I think this total is a touch too low since neither starter has proven to be on top of his game over the last month plus.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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