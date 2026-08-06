White Sox vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 6

The Boston Red Sox look to sweep away the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.

Boston has now won seven games in a row after its 4-0 win over Chicago last night. Meanwhile, the White Sox have lost three of four after winning three in a row.

The Red Sox already swept the White Sox in Chicago in early July.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Red Sox on Thursday, Aug. 6.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-131)

Red Sox -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline

White Sox +167

Red Sox -180

Total

9.0 (Over -104/Under -116)

White Sox vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Luis Castillo (3-9, 5.06 ERA)

Red Sox: Ranger Suarez (4-3, 3.15 ERA)

Luis Castillo makes his White Sox debut after allowing five runs on 11 hits in five innings against the Dodgers last time out.

Ranger Suarez returned from the injured list with four shutout innings against the Blue Jays, but then allowed three runs in 4.2 innings against the Dodgers.

White Sox vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 6

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, NESN

White Sox record: 59-54

Red Sox record: 62-51

White Sox vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Andruw Monasterio OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+110)

I’m a bit surprised that we’re getting plus odds on this prop.

Andruw Monasterio has raised his batting average by 17 points during his seven-game hitting streak. He’s 10 for 26 (.385) in that span with five runs scored and eight RBI.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Red Sox have a chance to sweep the White Sox and win their eighth straight game tonight. They took the first two games of the series rather easily, 14-2 and 4-0, and have an advantage on the mound in the finale.

Ranger Suarez allowed three runs on eight hits in 8.2 innings in his first two starts back from the injured list. He topped out at 65 pitches in his last start, but should be able to go a bit longer now that he’s back in the swing of things.

Luis Castillo will be making his first start for Chicago. He allowed five runs on 11 hits in five innings against the Dodgers in his last start for Seattle.

The Red Sox are an incredible 25-3 since July 3. Of those 25 wins, 19 were by at least two runs.

Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (+108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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