White Sox vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 23

The Chicago White Sox continue their push for their playoffs and their three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

The White Sox have won three in a row and four of their last five games, while the Royals have dropped five straight and eight of their last nine.

Chicago is now one game behind Cleveland in the AL Central and three games up on the Rangers in the AL Wild Card race.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Royals on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

White Sox vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox -1.5 (+141)

Royals +1.5 (-171)

Moneyline

White Sox -118

Royals -102

Total

8.5 (Over -109/Under -110)

White Sox vs. Royals Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Bryan Hudson (5-4, 3.03 ERA)

Royals: Seth Lugo (7-9, 5.06 ERA)

Bryan Hudson is opening for the White Sox ahead of Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.90 ERA). The southpaw threw 1.2 one-hit innings against the Twins in his last opening assignment.

Seth Lugo allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings in Houston last time out, a slight decline from the five runs he allowed in 10 innings in his previous two starts.

White Sox vs. Royals How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, ROYL

White Sox record: 81-76

Royals record: 67-90

White Sox vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bets

Royals Best MLB Prop Bet

Seth Lugo OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-152)

Seth Lugo had some success at times this season, but he’s been getting hit around for a few months now. Lugo has allowed at least five hits in each of his last 10 starts dating back to July 28. That includes seven or more hits in four straight starts and six of his last seven.

The White Sox are hungry for a playoff berth and put up 14 runs last night. I see them easily getting at least five hits off of the starter tonight.

White Sox vs. Royals Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The White Sox look to continue their march towards a playoff berth and can actually clinch a spot in the postseason tonight if they get some help elsewhere.

Chicago has now won three games in a row and four of their last five after taking the opener of this three-game set 14-11 on Tuesday night. That was the fifth straight loss for the Royals, who have lost eight of their last nine games.

The White Sox are using Bryan Hudson as an opener ahead of Erick Fedde, who has been great as of late. Seth Lugo has been solid for the Royals as well, but the Sox have the advantage beyond the pitching matchup.

I’ll once again back the Sox as slight road favorites in a game that means so much more to them than it does to Kansas City.

Pick: White Sox -118

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