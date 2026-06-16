White Sox vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 16

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox open a three-game set on Tuesday, June 16 at Yankee Stadium as both teams look to stay in first place in their respective divisions.

New York has a 1.5-game lead on the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, posting the best run differential (plus-107) in the American League. Meanwhile, the White Sox are six games over .500 and tied with the Cleveland Guardians atop the AL Central heading into Tuesday’s matchup.

Gerrit Cole (2.45 ERA) will make his fifth start of the season for the Yankees on Tuesday night, and he’s coming off a couple of shaky outings to open this month. Cole had Tommy John surgery and missed last season, but he still has a strong ERA across four starts in 2026.

He’ll take on Chicago’s Davis Martin (2.41 ERA), who has led his team to an 11-2 mark in 13 starts this season.

Can the Yankees pick up a win at home as small moneyline favorites?

Let’s jump right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this American League showdown.

White Sox vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-179)

Yankees -1.5 (+148)

Moneyline

White Sox: +123

Yankees: -149

Total

7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

White Sox vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Davis Martin (9-2, 2.41 ERA)

New York: Gerrit Cole (1-1, 2.45 ERA)

White Sox vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 16

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, YES Network

White Sox record: 38-32

Yankees record: 43-27

White Sox vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Gerrit Cole OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-132)

So far this season, Cole has cleared 5.5 strikeouts in just one of his four outings, but he has a favorable matchup on Tuesday.

The White Sox are 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game, averaging over nine per night. On top of that, they have the third-highest strikeout rate (23.8 percent) in the league.

Cole has struggled to generate a lot of swings and misses – he ranks in the sixth percentile in whiff percentage – but he is one of the best strikeout pitchers in the league when he’s fully healthy. I expect the Yankees’ ace to gain strength as the season goes on, so I don’t mind backing him at home in this market.

White Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

This is an interesting pitching matchup, as Cole started the season with back-to-back scoreless outings before allowing six runs over his two starts to open this month. Meanwhile, Martin was rocked for six runs by the Twins on June 2, and some of his advanced numbers don’t back up his crazy start to the season.

The White Sox right-hander has an expected ERA of 3.80, and he ranks in the ninth percentile in hard-hit percentage, the 26th percentile in expected BAA and the 21st percentile in average exit velocity against.

The Yankees are No. 2 in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), so they may be able to get to the White Sox righty on Tuesday night.

Even though Chicago has been solid in Martin’s starts, it is six games under .500 on the road while the Yankees are 19-12 at home.

New York’s plus-107 run differential is tied for the third-best mark in MLB, and I think it’ll pull out a win with Cole on the mound.

Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-149 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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