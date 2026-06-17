White Sox vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 17

The New York Yankees won their third game in a row in a 12-2 blowout against the Chicago White Sox to open up a three-game set.

New York has now won seven of its last eight games, only dropping one in Toronto over the weekend. It’s an impressive run with Aaron Judge on the shelf.

Meanwhile, Chicago has lost two of its last three after taking three straight from the Braves and Dodgers.

It’s a southpaw showdown in the Bronx with Anthony Kay set to face off against Carlos Rodon.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Yankees on Wednesday, June 17.

White Sox vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-136)

Yankees -1.5 (+113)

Moneyline

White Sox +153

Yankees -186

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -114)

White Sox vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Anthony Kay (6-1, 4.34 ERA)

Yankees: Carlos Rodon (2-2, 3.19 ERA)

Anthony Kay allowed six runs in four innings two starts ago, but bounced back with five innings of two-run ball against the Dodgers last time out.

Carlos Rodon has been stellar for the Yankees all season long. He threw his third straight quality start last time out, allowing three runs on four hits in six innings against the Guardians.

White Sox vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, AmazonPV

White Sox record: 38-33

Yankees record: 44-27

White Sox vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Paul Goldschmidt OVER 1.5 Bases (+103)

Paul Goldschmidt has stepped up in a big way over the last few weeks. He has a hit in 17 of his last 18 games dating back to May 25, going 27 for 77 (.351) with five home runs and three doubles.

The first baseman is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak, going 14 for 34 (.412) with three home runs in that span.

The right-handed slugger has also been much better vs. LHP (.419 average, 1.288 OPS) than vs. RHP (.222, .668) this season.

White Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

The White Sox are five games above .500 on the season, but just 10-10 against left-handed starters. On the flip side, the Yankees are 17-6 vs. LHP on the year.

Rodon is also a few notches above Kay as far as southpaws go, so while this is a high price to pay for the Yankees, it makes sense.

I’ll instead take the Yankees on the run line at -1.5 (+113) after they broke out for 12 runs last night.

Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+113)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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