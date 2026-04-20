Why Nikola Jokic Is the Best NBA Player Prop Target on Monday in Game 2 vs. Timberwolves

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic turned in a big game on Saturday in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, recording yet another triple-double to lead Denver to a 1-0 series lead.

Jokic is back in action on Monday night for Game 2, and I believe he's the best player prop option on the board when it comes to this three-game slate.

Jokic's assists prop is set at 9.5 against the Timberwolves, who finished the regular season ranking 10th in the NBA in opponent assists per game. Despite that, they struggled to slow down Jokic in the regular season.

In his four meetings with the Wolves during the regular season, Jokic had nine, 15, 11 and 10 dimes, and he picked up 11 in Game 1. The Nuggets scored 116 points on Saturday, but it was far from their best offensive game.

Denver shot just 43.7 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from 3 as a team, numbers that aren't in line with where Denver was all season. The Nuggets had the No. 1 offensive rating in the NBA for most of the regular season, and they ranked first in points per game (122.1), second in field goal percentage (49.6%) and first in 3-point percentage (39.6%).

So, bettors should expect a better shooting game out of the Nuggets in Game 2. If that happens, it would certainly help Jokic build on his assist total.

During the regular season, the three-time league MVP averaged 10.7 assists on 17.6 potential assists per game. He recorded 21 potential assists in Game 1, which gives him a tremendous floor when it comes to this prop.

I’m surprised to see this line set below 10.5, as Jokic has 10 or more assists in 15 of his last 22 games (including playoffs), and he averaged 11.2 assists per game from March 1 through the end of the regular season.

There are a ton of star players to consider in the prop market on Monday, but Jokic jumps out as a no-brainer bet in Game 2.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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