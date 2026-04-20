Wild vs. Stars Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 2
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The Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars were looked at as the most closely contested series in the opening round of the NHL Playoffs, but Game 1 didn't live up to those expectations with the underdog Wild running away with a 6-1 win on the road.
The two teams will face off in Game 2 on Monday night, and if the Dallas Stars want to prevent this series from running away from them, tonight's game is as close to a must-win Game 2 as you'll see.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for it.
Wild vs. Stars Odds, Puck Line, and Total
Run Line
- Wild +1.5 (-220)
- Stars -1.5 (+176)
Moneyline
- Wild +112
- Stars -134
Total
- OVER 5.5 (-130)
- UNDER 5.5 (+106)
Wild vs. Stars Starting Goalies
- Minnesota: Jesper Wallstedt (1-0, 1.00 GAA, .964 SV%)
- Dallas: Jake Oettinger (0-1, 5.12 GAA, .821 SV%)
Wild vs. Stars How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 20
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Wild lead 1-0
Wild vs. Stars Best Prop Bet
- Joel Eriksson Ek OVER 0.5 Points (-102) via FanDuel
Joel Eriksson Ek recorded three points in Game 1, while also leading the team in expected goals at 1.3. He was red-hot to close the year, leading the Wild in expected goals with 6.2 through their last 10 games of the regular season. I'm surprised to see he's set at just -102 odds to record a point tonight.
Wild vs. Stars Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I wrote about why I'm backing the Wild to pull off the second straight upset:
I bet the Wild at +105 in Game 1, so I see no reason why I wouldn't bet them at +112 in Game 2. This is a true coin flip series, and while the Wild won convincingly on the scoresheet, the expected goals numbers were much closer than you'd expect. I think we're in for another close game tonight, making the Wild an interesting betting option as +112 underdogs.
Pick: Wild +112 via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets