Wild vs. Stars Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 2

The Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars were looked at as the most closely contested series in the opening round of the NHL Playoffs, but Game 1 didn't live up to those expectations with the underdog Wild running away with a 6-1 win on the road.

The two teams will face off in Game 2 on Monday night, and if the Dallas Stars want to prevent this series from running away from them, tonight's game is as close to a must-win Game 2 as you'll see.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for it.

Wild vs. Stars Odds, Puck Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Wild +1.5 (-220)

Stars -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline

Wild +112

Stars -134

Total

OVER 5.5 (-130)

UNDER 5.5 (+106)

Wild vs. Stars Starting Goalies

Minnesota: Jesper Wallstedt (1-0, 1.00 GAA, .964 SV%)

Dallas: Jake Oettinger (0-1, 5.12 GAA, .821 SV%)

Wild vs. Stars How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 20

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Series: Wild lead 1-0

Wild vs. Stars Best Prop Bet

Joel Eriksson Ek OVER 0.5 Points (-102) via FanDuel

Joel Eriksson Ek recorded three points in Game 1, while also leading the team in expected goals at 1.3. He was red-hot to close the year, leading the Wild in expected goals with 6.2 through their last 10 games of the regular season. I'm surprised to see he's set at just -102 odds to record a point tonight.

Wild vs. Stars Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I wrote about why I'm backing the Wild to pull off the second straight upset:

I bet the Wild at +105 in Game 1, so I see no reason why I wouldn't bet them at +112 in Game 2. This is a true coin flip series, and while the Wild won convincingly on the scoresheet, the expected goals numbers were much closer than you'd expect. I think we're in for another close game tonight, making the Wild an interesting betting option as +112 underdogs.

Pick: Wild +112 via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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