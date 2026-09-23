Wings vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, Sept. 23

A disappointing loss on Monday night has knocked the Dallas Wings out of the conversation for the No. 6 seed in the WNBA, and they need a win and a New York Liberty loss to finish with the No. 7 seed this season.

Paige Bueckers had a 30-point game against Phoenix on Monday, but it wasn’t enough for the Liberty to come away with a win.

Now, they hit the road to take on the eight-win Seattle Storm, who have clinched the worst record in the league.

Seattle has multiple losses by 20 points against the Wings this season, and it has lost four games in a row heading into Wednesday’s matchup.

The Wings would love to get back in the win column before the end of the regular season, and they’re favored by 9.5 points on the road in this regular-season finale.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference clash on Sept. 23.

Wings vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wings -9.5 (-110)

Storm +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Wings: -410

Storm: +320

Total

170.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wings vs. Storm How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, CNBC, KFAA-TV, CW Seattle

Wings record: 26-17

Storm record: 8-35

Wings vs. Storm Injury Reports

Wings Injury Report

Alysha Clark -- out

Alanna Smith -- out

Storm Injury Report

Zia Cooke -- out

Ezi Magbegor -- out

Katie Lou Samuelson -- out

Wings vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Paige Bueckers OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (+101)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I love this prop for Bueckers against Seattle:

This season, Wings star Paige Bueckers is averaging 4.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game (10.0 total), and she’s cleared this prop in both of her games against Seattle.

The Wings need even more from Bueckers than usual with Azzi Fudd done for the season, and the former UConn star had 30 points, five boards and seven dimes in Monday’s loss to Phoenix.

Bueckers has at least 10 rebounds and assists in 21 of her 41 games this season, and now she’s facing the worst team in the W with the Wings needing a win if they want a shot at the No. 7 seed.

I’ll bet on a big game from the All-Star guard, who is averaging 13.0 rebounds and assists against Seattle this season.

Wings vs. Storm Prediction and Pick

The Wings still have something to play for with one game left in the regular season, as a New York loss would open the door for Dallas to earn the No. 7 seed.

The Wings have allowed 70 or fewer points in both of their games against the Storm, winning 79-56 and 92-70.

Now, there is a concern with the Wings on the road – they are just 10-11 this season – but the Storm have two wins in their last 15 games, posting the second-worst offensive rating in the league.

Seattle lacks the firepower to keep up with Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale and Co., and it has dropped three games in a row since the FIBA World Cup break by 13 or more points.

I’ll lay the price with Dallas since it still has something at stake in the playoffs.

Pick: Wings -9.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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