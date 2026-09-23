Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese)

Four teams close out their regular season action on Wednesday night, as the New York Liberty host the Atlanta Dream and the Seattle Storm take on the Dallas Wings.

There is playoff position at stake for Dallas, New York and Atlanta, especially after both the Wings and Liberty lost on Monday. That knocked both teams out of consideration for the No. 5 seed, and it’s possible they could flip spots in the standings depending upon who wins Wednesday’s games.

Plus, Atlanta is looking to lock up a top-four seed after knocking off the Liberty on Monday night to win a fourth game in a row.

The Dream are slight favorites on the road in this season finale while the Wings are heavily favored in their road matchup with the eight-win Storm. Seattle has already clinched the worst record in the league, giving it very little to play for on Wednesday.

With the regular season winding down, I’m looking to build on a solid season in my WNBA Best Bets column.

Here’s a look at two plays for these two regular season finales on Wednesday night.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 101-86 (-4.04 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 276-251-2 (-1.13 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Angel Reese UNDER 11.5 Rebounds (-135)

Paige Bueckers OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (+101)

Angel Reese UNDER 11.5 Rebounds (-135)

I’m going back to the well with this prop on Wednesday after Angel Reese finished with just 10 boards in Monday’s win.

That was the second time in 2026 where Reese failed to reach even 11 boards against New York, as she picked up just nine boards in their first meeting this season Both of these teams rank in the top three in the WNBA in rebound percentage and opponent rebounds per game.

Reese has 11 or fewer boards in 19 of her 42 games this season, and she’s facing an uphill battle against a tough Liberty frontcourt with Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart down low. Reese is averaging 12.3 boards per game, but not all matchups are created equal in the W.

Paige Bueckers OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (+101)

This season, Wings star Paige Bueckers is averaging 4.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game (10.0 total), and she’s cleared this prop in both of her games against Seattle.

The Wings need even more from Bueckers than usual with Azzi Fudd done for the season, and the former UConn star had 30 points, five boards and seven dimes in Monday’s loss to Phoenix.

Bueckers has at least 10 rebounds and assists in 21 of her 41 games this season, and now she’s facing the worst team in the W with the Wings needing a win if they want a shot at the No. 7 seed.

I’ll bet on a big game from the All-Star guard, who is averaging 13.0 rebounds and assists against Seattle this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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