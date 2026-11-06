Wizards vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play

The Atlanta Hawks close out a home-and-home against the Washington Wizards on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.

The Hawks picked up their second straight win with a 120-105 victory in Washington on Wednesday night. They’ve now won three of their last four games, while that loss ended a two-game winning streak for the Wizards.

Atlanta has now won four straight meetings against the Wizards and five of the last seven dating back to November of 2024.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Wizards vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wizards +6.5 (-110)

Hawks -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Wizards +200

Hawks -240

Total

230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wizards vs. Hawks How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, WANF

Wizards record: 4-4

Hawks record: 5-4

Wizards vs. Hawks Injury Reports

Wizards Injury Report

Reece Beekman – Out

Justin Champagnie – Out

Anthony Davis – Questionable

Felix Okpara – Doubtful

Tristan Vukcevic – Out

Jamir Watkins – Out

Hawks Injury Report

RayJ Dennis – Questionable

Keshon Gilbert – Out

Mouhamed Gueye – Out

Jalen Johnson – Questionable

Jock Landale – Out

Asa Newell – Out

Henri Veesaar – Out

Jalen Wilson – Questionable

Wizards vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets

Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

Anthony Davis OVER 22.5 Points

Anthony Davis is averaging 23.4 points per game in the first eight contests of his Wizards career. He stumbled in his second game, putting up just nine points on 3 of 12 shooting, but has scored at least 25 points in three straight contests.

Of course, that includes 26 points on 12 of 19 shooting against Atlanta on Wednesday night.

Wizards vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

The Hawks won by 15 in Washington and now come home to face off against the Wizards again. It’s a much bigger spread this time at -6.5 as opposed to -1.5, but I still like Atlanta to cover it.

The Wizards’ four losses this season have been by 10, 7, 10, and 15 points. I don’t see them keeping this close enough against a Hawks team that just handed them that 15-point loss.

Maybe the Wizards catch fire from deep and the Hawks go cold. I’ll bet against that happening, though.

Pick: Hawks -6.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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