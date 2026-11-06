Wizards vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
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The Atlanta Hawks close out a home-and-home against the Washington Wizards on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.
The Hawks picked up their second straight win with a 120-105 victory in Washington on Wednesday night. They’ve now won three of their last four games, while that loss ended a two-game winning streak for the Wizards.
Atlanta has now won four straight meetings against the Wizards and five of the last seven dating back to November of 2024.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Wizards vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Wizards +6.5 (-110)
- Hawks -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wizards +200
- Hawks -240
Total
- 230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 6
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, WANF
- Wizards record: 4-4
- Hawks record: 5-4
Wizards vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Reece Beekman – Out
- Justin Champagnie – Out
- Anthony Davis – Questionable
- Felix Okpara – Doubtful
- Tristan Vukcevic – Out
- Jamir Watkins – Out
Hawks Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – Questionable
- Keshon Gilbert – Out
- Mouhamed Gueye – Out
- Jalen Johnson – Questionable
- Jock Landale – Out
- Asa Newell – Out
- Henri Veesaar – Out
- Jalen Wilson – Questionable
Wizards vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anthony Davis OVER 22.5 Points
Anthony Davis is averaging 23.4 points per game in the first eight contests of his Wizards career. He stumbled in his second game, putting up just nine points on 3 of 12 shooting, but has scored at least 25 points in three straight contests.
Of course, that includes 26 points on 12 of 19 shooting against Atlanta on Wednesday night.
Wizards vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
The Hawks won by 15 in Washington and now come home to face off against the Wizards again. It’s a much bigger spread this time at -6.5 as opposed to -1.5, but I still like Atlanta to cover it.
The Wizards’ four losses this season have been by 10, 7, 10, and 15 points. I don’t see them keeping this close enough against a Hawks team that just handed them that 15-point loss.
Maybe the Wizards catch fire from deep and the Hawks go cold. I’ll bet against that happening, though.
Pick: Hawks -6.5 (-110)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop