Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Dearica Hamby in Sparks-Storm, Gabby Williams)

The 2026 WNBA season is nearing the halfway mark for most teams, and a major three-game slate is set for Monday night:

Golden State Valkyries @ Washington Mystics

Connecticut Sun @ Minnesota Lynx

Seattle Storm @ Los Angeles Sparks

The Mystics, Lynx, Valkyries and Sparks are in the mix for playoff spots, with Washington (6-4 in its last 10 games) operating as one of the hottest teams in the league after a slow start to 2026.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is in the mix for the No. 1 seed even though star forward Napheesa Collier has not played in a game this season due to an ankle injury.

With so many contending teams in action, I’m looking to make some predictions for Monday’s action, including a player prop for Sparks star Dearica Hamby.

After a great start to 2026, I cooled off to end the month of June. Still, there’s a ton of season left, and plenty more bets to win.

Here’s a look at where I’m leaning for this three-game slate on July 6.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 51-38 (+4.44 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 226-201-2 (+7.35 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dearica Hamby 7+ Rebounds (-163)

Gabby Williams OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-111)

Dearica Hamby 7+ Rebounds (-163)

Sparks forward Dearica Hamby is averaging 7.9 rebounds per game this season, and she picked up 10 boards in her first meeting with the Storm, which ended in a five-point Sparks win.

Hamby averaged 9.2 rebounds per game in her second season in Los Angeles, but that number has dropped to 7.9 in each of the last two seasons. The star forward still has at least seven boards in 12 of her 18 games in 2026.

The Storm are dead last in the W in rebound percentage in the 2026 campaign, and 14th in opponent rebounds per game. That makes this an ideal matchup for Hamby to come just around her season average tonight.

Gabby Williams OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-111)

Valkyries forward Gabby Williams has been terrific in her first season with the team, averaging 16.0 points per game while shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Williams has really stepped up her shooting from 3, taking a career-high 5.4 3s per game. This is right in line with Golden State’s offensive philosophy, as it averages the most 3-pointers made – and attempted – in the league this season.

The Mystics rank 10th in the WNBA in opponent 3s made per game, so this is a pretty solid matchup for Williams on Monday. The veteran forward has two or more made 3-pointers in 12 of her 21 games and is coming off a 4-for-8 3-point shooting night in a win over Atlanta.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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