Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Dream vs. Valkyries Game 7, Rhyne Howard)

There is no better way to close out the 2026 WNBA season than with a Game 7 in the Finals.

Allish Gray, Angel Reese, Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream weren’t going to go down easy, getting out to a 32-15 lead in the first quarter to guide them to a Game 6 win.

After dropping Games 4 and 5, the Dream turned in one of the best performances of this series, holding the Golden State Valkyries under 70 points for the fifth time in six games.

So, it all comes down to Saturday night in Golden State, as both of these franchises search for their first title. The Dream have been close to the mountaintop multiple times, coming up short in each Finals series, while the Valkyries are just in Year 2 as a WNBA team.

Oddsmakers have set the Valkyries as very slight favorites in Game 7, and it’s worth noting that they are 23-6 at home in the playoffs and regular season in 2026. They’ve only lost one home game in the playoffs (Game 2 of the Finals) and held Atlanta to just 55 points in Game 5.

After hitting both of the bets in my Peter’s Points column in Game 6 , I’m back with a player prop and a side for the biggest – and last – game of the 2026 WNBA season.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 118-104 (-8.89 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 293-268-2 (-5.99 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rhyne Howard 15+ Points (-128)

Golden State Valkyries Moneyline (-112) vs. Atlanta Dream

Rhyne Howard 15+ Points (-128)

If there’s a player to bet on to have a big game scoring the ball on Saturday, it’s Atlanta All-Star Rhyne Howard.

The University of Kentucky product has really come on over the last four games in this series, scoring 16, 19, 20 and 21 points even though her shooting splits haven’t been awesome. Howard took on the No. 1 defense in the WNBA and scored 21 points in the win-or-go-home matchup for the Dream in Game 6, shooting 6-for-11 from the field and 4-for-6 from 3.

After Howard failed to reach 15 points in the first two games of this series, she has been the best player for Atlanta since and has scored 15 or more points in nine playoff games in 2026. This postseason, Howard is averaging over 16 points per game while taking over 14 shots a night.

The Dream are going to rely heavily on Howard, Allisha Gray and Angel Reese on offense with the title on the line. Howard has been the one player in this series that has really found a groove for most of it despite all the elite defense from both sides.

Golden State Valkyries Moneyline (-112) vs. Atlanta Dream

It’s Game 7 of the Finals, so I have to pick a winner in this matchup, and I’m rolling with the same team I took to win this series before it started.

The Valkyries have just one home loss (Game 2 of this series) in the playoffs, and they went 17-5 at home in the regular season. Chase Center – or Ballhalla – has become one of the best environments in sports, and I wouldn’t be shocked if that propels the Valkyries in this game.

Atlanta’s offense did absolutely nothing in Game 5 on the road, and while it bounced back at home in Game 6, it has two games with less than 65 points in Golden State in this series.

Game 7s tend to be lower-scoring games, and I felt that the Valkyries found something in the second half after allowing 32 first quarter points to go down by 17 in Game 6. I’d be shocked if the Valkyries got off to that slow of a start at home, especially since the Dream had by far their best 3-point shooting game of the series, going 13-for-30 from beyond the arc.

Atlanta deserves a ton of credit for getting this to a Game 7, and it did finish the regular season with the best net rating on the road in the league. Still, I won’t fade the Valkyries at home where they’ve gone 23-6 overall in the 2026 season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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