Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Kelsey Mitchell, Fever-Sparks, Valkyries-Tempo)

Wednesday’s WNBA action features an exciting three-game slate, though injuries could play a major role in the outcome of this matchups.

The Minnesota Lynx are playing a rematch against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday after they lost by one at home on Monday night. Olivia Miles and Napheesa Collier were both out in that matchup, and Miles is listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s contest.

The Lynx (15-6) still are one of the best teams in the W, but the Golden State Valkyries – winners of five in a row – are right on their heels and in action as well on Wednesday. Fresh off of a win over Washington, Golden State hits the road to play the Toronto Tempo and Marina Mabrey on July 8.

Toronto has been without Kiki Rice and Brittney Sykes, who are listed as out for this game, with Toronto set as a home underdog.

To close out the night, the Indiana Fever take on the Kelsey Plum-less Los Angeles Sparks, and Caitlin Clark is probable for Indy and eyeing a return to the lineup. Clark has not played since June 24.

Despite all the injuries, I’ve still locked down two plays – including a player prop for Kelsey Mitchell – on Wednesday night.

Let’s dive into the breakdowns in the latest edition of Peter’s Points.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 51-42 (+0.44 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 226-205-2 (+3.35 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Golden State Valkyries-Indiana Fever Moneyline Parlay (-123)

Kelsey Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-151)

Golden State Valkyries-Indiana Fever Moneyline Parlay (-123)

Golden State Valkyries

Make it five wins in a row for the Valkyries, who shut down the Washington Mystics on Monday night to improve to 15-7 this season.

Golden State has the No. 2 defensive rating in the league this season, and it’s allowing just 76.8 points per game. That’s key against a Toronto team that has been banged up and is one of the worst defensive squads (13th in defensive rating) in the W.

The Tempo started the season hot, but they’re on a two-game skid and have dropped under .500 in the process. As good as Marina Mabrey has been scoring the ball, Toronto may struggle if the Valkyries slow this game down (they are dead last in pace) and dare the Tempo to get stops in the half court.

Toronto is allowing 91.8 points per game (14th in the W) this season, and it has won just one game as a home underdog. I think Golden State is a great bet to win outright as part of this parlay.

Indiana Fever

The Fever are coming off an impressive road win over the Las Vegas Aces with Clark out of the lineup, and now they’re looking to cover as home favorites against the Sparks.

I am simply taking Indy to win as part of this parlay, as the Sparks are down Kelsey Plum and are 1-5 without her this season. Los Angeles dropped its last game at home to a tanking Seattle Storm team, and it’s now 3-7 straight up in L.A. in 2026.

The Fever have the best offensive rating in the WNBA this season, and they should torch a Sparks team that is dead last in defensive rating and opponent points per game.

Indy is just 4-4 on the road in the 2026 campaign, but it is heating up as of late, winning seven of its last 10 games even though Clark has been banged up.

Kelsey Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-151)

This season, Mitchell has been one of the best scorers in the WNBA, averaging 21.9 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from 3.

Mitchell has upped her shot volume from beyond the arc as of late, taking six or more 3-pointers in five of her last six games, including three games with nine or more attempts. The star guard has made at least 3 shots from deep in six of her last seven contests and 10 of her 20 appearances in the 2026 season.

The Sparks are dead last in the league in defensive rating, so this is a great matchup for Mitchell to continue her recent hot streak. Los Angeles also ranks 14th in the W in opponent 3s made per game.

Mitchell was 4-for-6 from deep against Los Angeles on June 27, and she was 3-for-9 from 3 against it back on May 13. This line is an absolute steal for the All-Star guard on Wednesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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