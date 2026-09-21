Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Paige Bueckers, Dream vs. Liberty)

An exciting two-game slate in the WNBA on Monday night could shift the playoff standings in a big way, as the No. 6 New York Liberty host the No. 4 Atlanta Dream and the No. 8 Dallas Wings take on the already eliminated Phoenix Mercury.

The Liberty won on Sunday against the Toronto Tempo, jumping back up to the No. 6 spot while Dallas fell to eighth with the Washington Mystics also winning. All three of those teams are 26-16 this season and are just one game back of the Indiana Fever, who close the regular season with back-to-back games against the Minnesota Lynx (the No. 1 seed).

So, there’s a real chance that Dallas, Washington or New York could jump up as high as the No. 5 spot, though Dallas is the only one favored on Monday night.

The Liberty are set as home dogs against the No. 4-seeded Dream in the first two of straight games between the teams. Even though most teams only have two games left in the regular season, there’s still a real chance that the playoff standings get turned upside down by the end of the day on Thursday.

Tonight, I’m eyeing a couple of bets for these matchups, as a 3-1 showing on Sunday pushed this season’s record to 99-83, though we’re still slightly in the red in terms of units won/lost.

Let’s take a look at each of these plays as the Liberty, Wings and Dream look to close the season strong.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 99-83 (-2.45 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 274-248-2 (+0.45 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Paige Bueckers 18+ Points (-177)

New York Liberty +2.5 (-112) vs. Atlanta Dream

Paige Bueckers 18+ Points (-177)

This season, Wings star Paige Bueckers is averaging 20.6 points per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from 3.

Bueckers has scored at least 18 points in 28 of her 40 games, including two huge games against Phoenix. The former UConn star had 31 points the first time these teams met, and she dropped 26 points in a win on Saturday night, shooting 10-for-19 from the field and 5-for-9 from 3.

The Mercury have nothing to play for since they’ve been eliminated from the postseason, and Bueckers should be able to get whatever she wants against a team that is 10th in the W in defensive rating this season.

Bueckers’ actual prop is set at 19.5 and heavily juiced to the UNDER, and I don’t mind laying this price since Bueckers has scored 18 or more points in 70 percent of her games this season.

With Azzi Fudd and Alanna Smith out, there is even more pressure on the star guard to deliver as a scorer with the Wings looking to climb out of the No. 8 spot in the standings.

New York Liberty +2.5 (-112) vs. Atlanta Dream

Monday’s matchup is the first of two in a row between these teams in New York, and oddsmakers are giving the Dream an edge with the Liberty coming off a win over Toronto on Sunday.

New York has now won three games in a row and is an impressive 14-6 at home this season, covering the spread in its lone game as a home underdog.

Meanwhile, the Dream are under .500 against the spread as road favorites (and as favorites in general) in 2026. Atlanta also lost by double digits at home in the first meeting between these teams this season.

The Dream are third in the league in net rating and have won eight of their last 10 games, but these teams aren’t that far apart in the standings as New York is just two games back. In fact, back-to-back wins by the Liberty would push them ahead of the Dream in the postseason standings since they would have swept the season series.

New York is a top-seven team in offensive, defensive and net rating, and it has a net rating of plus-7.6 at home.

Since I believe these teams are evenly matched – and both are red hot over their last 10 games – I don’t mind taking the points with the Liberty as long as they have stars like Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones in the lineup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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