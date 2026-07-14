Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Mystics vs. Tempo, Fire vs. Sun on Tuesday)

Tuesday’s WNBA action begins extra early, as the Connecticut Sun are hosting their annual Camp Day, meaning they’ll tip off at 11 a.m. EST against the Portland Fire.

That’s one of two matchups set for July 14, as the Washington Mystics and Toronto Tempo square off in an Eastern Conference showdown on Tuesday night. Both teams are coming off of wins on Sunday, though the Tempo remain under .500 and behind the Mystics in the standings.

CT and Portland have been two of the worst teams in the WNBA this season, but I am willing to stake a claim on one of them to win Tuesday’s matchup. Portland took the first two meetings this season, but some recent trends suggest that the Sun (-112 favorites) are worth a look at home.

Plus, I’m eyeing the total in the Mystics vs. Tempo clash, as one trend in Toronto’s games is too good to pass up.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds and analysis behind each of the plays for Tuesday’s edition of Peter’s Points.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 59-45 (+3.23 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 234-208-2 (+6.13 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Washington Mystics-Toronto Tempo OVER 170.5 (-115)

Connecticut Sun Moneyline (-112) vs. Portland Fire

Washington Mystics-Toronto Tempo OVER 170.5 (-115)

The Tempo have struggled on the defensive end all season long, ranking 13th in the WNBA in defensive rating and 14th opponent points per game.

While Washington’s offensive rating is the worst in the league this season, it did score 86 points in a 86-85 win over Toronto the last time these teams met. After a low-scoring season opener, the Tempo have transformed into one of the best offenses in the league, ranking fourth in points per game and fourth in pace.

That has led to the Tempo hitting the OVER in 15 of their 23 games in the 2026 campaign, which is tied for the second-highest percentage in the league.

Washington’s offense has been up and down in 2026, but I think it’ll score enough to clear this total on Tuesday night. It’s worth noting that these teams combined for 171 points in their last meeting, and Toronto has combined for over 170.5 points in seven of 10 games since then.

Connecticut Sun Moneyline (-112) vs. Portland Fire

The Fire have been a better team than the Sun in the 2026 season, but they nearly lost a game to them at home back in May, and now CT is playing much better over its last 10 games.

The Sun rank seventh in the WNBA in net rating and fourth in defensive rating over their last 10, winning three of those games. That may not seem significant, but the Sun won just two of their first 13 games in 2026.

Meanwhile, Portland has the worst defensive rating in the league this season, and it has a minus-10.6 net rating over its last 10 games, the worst mark in the W.

I’m not sold on the Fire and their defense holding up on the road, where they are just 4-7 straight up this season. At this price, I think the Sun are worth a bet with their defense improving over the last month.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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