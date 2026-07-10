Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Paige Bueckers, Wings-Tempo, Valkyries-Sun)

What better way to kick off the weekend than with some great basketball?

The WNBA has a massive weekend ahead with several nationally televised games, and it begins with a three-game slate on Friday night – all on ION.

The Golden State Valkyries highlight Friday’s action, as they’ve won six games in a row and are favored on the road against the Connecticut Sun. Golden State is in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the league, posting the second-best net rating so far this season.

Another Western Conference contender – the Dallas Wings – will be in action on Friday night, as Paige Bueckers and Co. take on Marina Mabrey and the struggling Toronto Tempo. After a fast start, the Tempo have dropped seven of their last 10 games, including their last three after Wednesday’s loss to Golden State.

In the final game of the night, Los Angeles Sparks look to build on an upset win over the Indiana Fever when they take on the Chicago Sky in L.A.

There are a ton of ways to bet on this massive WNBA slate, and I’m eyeing … on Friday.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 54-43 (+1.42 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 229-206-2 (+4.32 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Golden State Valkyries-Dallas Wings Moneyline Parlay (-145)

Paige Bueckers 20+ Points (-149)

Golden State Valkyries-Dallas Wings Moneyline Parlay (-145)

Golden State

Golden State has won six games in a row, and now it takes on a Connecticut team that has won just five games all season.

The Sun are playing better over their last 10 games, but I’m worried about this offense against the No. 1 scoring defense in the league. The Valkyries allow just 76.7 points per game, and they love to slow down the pace and force teams to work in the half court.

I think that will be a massive issue for the Sun, who are 14th in offensive rating and dead last in the league in effective field goal percentage.

The Valkyries have held much better offenses in check during this winning streak, and they already beat the Sun by 27 this season. It’s hard to pass up Golden State simply to win this game on Friday night.

Dallas

Dallas picked up a 13-point win over the Tempo in Toronto on July 5, and then followed that up with a commanding performance in New York on Tuesday night.

The Wings are now 8-5 on the road this season (they won 10 total games in the 2025 campaign), and they sit in the top five in the league in net rating at plus 4.8.

Toronto has been banged up as of late, and it simply lacks the defensive talent to slow down this Dallas attack. The Tempo are 13th in the league in both defensive rating and opponent points per game, and they’ve covered the spread in less than half of their home games.

With Dallas on a three-game winning streak, I think it can handle business on Friday.

Paige Bueckers 20+ Points (-149)

This season, Paige Bueckers is averaging exactly 20.0 points per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from 3.

One of the most efficient scorers in the WNBA, Bueckers torched Toronto for 22 points earlier this month, knocking down nine of her 16 shots from the field.

The Tempo have struggled on defense in 2026, ranking 13th in both opponent points per game and defensive rating.

Prior to a 15-point showing against New York, Bueckers had scored 22, 25, 25, 25 and 27 points over her previous five games. I think she finds herself right back in that mix on Friday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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