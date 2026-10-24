Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Valkyries vs. Dream Game 4, Angel Reese)

Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream are looking to take a commanding lead in the 2026 WNBA Finals after they blew out the Golden State Valkyries in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

After Golden State won a close Game 1 at home, the Dream have taken back-to-back games by double digits, keeping star forward Gabby Williams in check in the process. Atlanta now needs just two more wins to capture the first WNBA title in franchise history.

Golden State is set as a 4.5-point underdog in the odds for Game 4, and it has not been able to slow down an Atlanta team that was a top-five team in offensive, defensive and net rating during the regular season.

The Dream are coming off their best performance of the series, dropping 97 points in a blowout win at home in Game 3. Atlanta has yet to lose a game at home during the playoffs, and it only has one loss (Game 1 of this series) overall.

Meanwhile, the Golden State offense can’t seem to get going, scoring 68, 65 and 71 points across three games. I’m fading the Valkyries on that end of the floor in Game 4 as one of my two bets for this matchup in Saturday’s edition of Peter’s Points.

Here’s a breakdown of each of those plays after a 1-1 showing with Reese coming through in the prop market in Game 3 .

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 114-102 (-10.23 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 289-267-2 (-7.33 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Angel Reese OVER 27.5 Points and Rebounds (-122)

Golden State Valkyries Team Total UNDER 74.5 (-113)

Angel Reese OVER 27.5 Points and Rebounds (-122)

Reese is the clear Finals MVP at this point in the series, averaging 21.7 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

She’s picked up 26 or more points and rebounds in each of her three games, going for 46 and 33 in the two wins for Atlanta.

During the regular season, Reese averaged 16.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game, so this prop really isn’t inflated at all. The star forward has 12 or more boards in all six games against Golden State this season, which gives her a really solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Plus, the Valkyries have not had an answer for her on offense over the last two games. Reese has 51 points on 28 shots, going 17-for-28 from the field and 3-for-3 from 3 in the two wins for the Dream.

She’s an easy bet in this market because of her rebounding floor, and I think Atlanta is in a prime position to win at home in Game 4.

Golden State Valkyries Team Total UNDER 74.5 (-113)

Golden State’s offense was a question mark entering this series, and it has been exposed by a top-five defense in Atlanta.

The Valkyries made the most 3-pointers per game in the WNBA in the regular season, but they still finished just seventh in offensive rating. Even with Williams having a great playoff run, the Valkyries have not gotten enough secondary scoring in the Finals to compete against an Atlanta team that has three All-Stars.

Not only has Golden State scored 71 or fewer points in all three games in this series, but it’s not shooting well from the field:

Game 1: 32.1 percent from the field, 21.2 percent from 3

Game 2: 34.4 percent from the field, 29.2 percent from 3

Game 3: 34.8 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from 3

Even with the 3-point shooting improving in Game 3, the Valkyries had just one quarter with more than 17 points and failed to clear this number.

If Golden State is going to even the series, it needs to play a low-scoring, defense-first game, and I believe Atlanta will run away with any high-scoring affair. With Williams shooting just 8-for-33 over her last two games, the Valkyries are in danger of falling into a 3-1 hole on Saturday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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