Women's Curling Semifinal Odds (USA Significant Underdog vs. Switzerland)

One of the most entertaining events to follow throughout the Winter Olympics has been curling, and now we're down to the final few games. Great Britain will face Canada in the men's gold medal game, while the women's competition will have its semi-finals on Friday.

One semi-final is a showdown between the USA and Switzerland, and the other is a matchup between Sweden and Canada.

Canada entered the tournament as the -210 to win the gold medal, but Switzerland took over as the favorite through the halfway point of round-robin play when it seemed like Canada might miss out on advancing.

Let's take a look at the odds to win each semi-final match, as well as the overall odds to win the gold medal.

USA vs. Switzerland Women's Curling Semi-Final Odds

Moneyline

USA +186

Switzerland -245

Total

OVER 12.5 (-106)

UNDER 12.5 (-120)

Canada and Switzerland entered the Olympics a step above the rest when it comes to world rankings, so it makes sense that Switzerland is the heavy favorite. Tabitha Peterson's ranks just 13th in the world at the moment. KenPom's rankings make it even more lopsided, with Switzerland ranking second, but Peterson's team ranked 21st.

With that being said, the United States did upset Switzerland by a score of 7-6 in the final round-robin match, so another upset win wouldn't be the most shocking result we've seen.

Sweden vs. Canada Women's Curling Semi-Final Odds

Moneyline

Sweden -102

Canada -125

Total

OVER 12.5 (-122)

UNDER 12.5 (-104)

Canada entered the Winter Games as the betting favorite to win the gold medal, but they stumbled out of the gates, needing to get hot in the final few days just to make the semi-final. They won five straight games to move from 1-3 to 6-3, just barely sneaking into the semi-final. As a result, Canada has to face the top seed, Sweden.

Sweden is ranked No. 12 in the official women's world rankings, but its team is up to No. 3 in the KenPom rankings. Canada leads the way in both those rankings, which is why they're favored despite having a worse round-robin record.

Canada defeated Sweden by a score of 8-6 in the round-robin round on February 17.

Women's Curling Gold Medal Odds

Switzerland +125

Canada +190

Sweden +330

USA +650

