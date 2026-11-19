Houston Texans running back Woody Marks suffered a concussion in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns, making him a long shot for Thursday's AFC South clash with the Indianapolis Colts.

Marks has officially been ruled out for this matchup, paving the way for veteran David Montgomery to lead the backfield in his first game back from a groin injury since Week 5. Marks has been the bellcow for the Texans since Montgomery went down.

Woody Marks (concussion), Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) won't play Week 11, per @AaronWilson_NFL. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 18, 2026

This season, Marks is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, handling 107 carries for 391 yards and two scores. He's also added 16 catches for 113 yards while playing 60.0 percent of Houston's offensive snaps.

Montgomery should take most of Marks' workload on Thursday, as the veteran was questionable for Week 10 but the team held him out with a short week ahead in Week 11. Montgomery entered the season as Houston's starter in the backfield.

Marks should have a chance to return in Week 12 for Houston and could end up having the leg up in a committee if Montgomery struggles against Indy.

Here's a look at how I'm betting on the Texans' running game in this AFC South battle.

Best Texans Prop Bet vs. Colts in NFL Week 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

David Montgomery OVER 14.5 Rush Attempts (-130)

Montgomery has not played since Week 5, and he only has one game all season (Week 1) with more than 14.5 carries.

Yet, I think he’s a great prop target in Week 11 with Marks (concussion) sidelined.

The veteran running back handled the majority of the running back snaps in three of his first four games this season, and he should handle a pretty major workload against an Indy defense that is allowing 4.8 yards per carry this season – the fourth-most in the NFL.

Houston hasn’t been able to run the ball very effectively in the 2026 season, so I’d much rather take a prop tied to Montgomgery’s volume rather than bet on his yardage totals in Week 11.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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