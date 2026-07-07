World Cup Best Bets Today (Predictions for Argentina vs. Egypt, Switzerland vs. Colombia in Round of 16)

A pair of Round of 16 matches are set for Tuesday afternoon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Lionel Messi and Argentina are at the forefront.

The defending champs are looking to get back into the quarterfinals when they take on Egypt at 12 p.m. EST, and they’re heavily favored to advance in the latest odds at the best betting sites. Argentina survived a close match against Cape Verde in the Round of 32, scoring in the 111th minute to advance.

Then, later on in the day, Switzerland and Colombia battle in what is expected to be one of the best matches of the tournament. Colombia is a small favorite to advance, as Switzerland has not made a World Cup quarterfinal since 1954.

All World Cup long, the SI Betting team has shared our favorite bets for the day’s action, and Tuesday is no different.

I’m eyeing a total and a three-way moneyline pick for the two matches on July 7.

World Cup Best Bets for Tuesday, July 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Argentina vs. Egypt OVER 2.5 (+100)

Argentina combined for five goals in the Round of 32 against Cape Verde, though three of those came after the 90th minute. Still, Messi and Co. cleared this total twice during the Group Stage, and they’ve scored a whopping 31 times over their last 10 international matches.

Now, Argentina has only given up four goals during that stretch, but Egypt is a tough test with Salah leading the way. Egypt has scored six times in the World Cup, but the team’s defense may be the bigger concern in this match.

Through four World Cup matches, Egypt is allowing 1.48 expected goals per game, and that number is right in line with its last 10 international matches (1.47 expected goals allowed per game).

Argentina is averaging 1.73 expected goals per game during that 10-match stretch, and it should be able to get on the board at least once against Egypt, which has allowed at least one goal in every match at the World Cup.

I think this lines up pretty well for the OVER since Argentina has scored two or more goals in every match in the 2026 World Cup. I’ll gladly take this at +100 , as every game these two teams have played in the World Cup has combined for at least two goals.

Switzerland vs. Colombia 3-Way Moneyline Bet: Draw (+210)

Both of these teams have one draw in the World Cup so far, and I wouldn't be shocked to see this match knotted up after 90 minutes on Tuesday.

Switzerland has played to a draw in four of its last 10 international matches, and Colombia’s ability to limit goals in this tournament (it has allowed just two) could set up for a 1-1 or 0-0 tie in regulation.

Switzerland has given up just three goals at the 2026 World Cup, and it’s allowing 1.17 expected goals per game over its last 10 international matches. Colombia has been even better defensively, allowing 0.95 expected goals over its last 10 matches.

Both teams are set at plus money in the three-way moneyline to win this match in regulation, so I don’t mind the +210 price on a draw. Colombia has played three straight matches decided by one goal or a draw.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .