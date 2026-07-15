World Cup Best Bets Today (Predictions for Argentina vs. England)

We have only three World Cup games to bet on, so let's make the most of them.

Today's showdown between Argentina and England has a berth in the final against Spain on the line. Argentina is attempting to be the first country to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil did it in 1958 and 1962. Meanwhile, England is once again holding an opportunity to finally "bring it home" for the first time since 1966.

In this article, I'm going to break down my best bet on both the side and the total for today's semifinal showdown.

Best World Cup Best Bets Today for Argentina vs. England

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Argentina to Advance (+100)

OVER 2.5 (+135)

Argentina to Advance (+100)

Let's be honest, we all feel in our gut that the country of England is going to once again suffer from heartbreak sooner or later, and now I think is when it's going to happen. Argentina's path to this match hasn't been as hard as some other teams, but let's not allow recency bias to take over. Argentina has the better expected goal differential in this matchup at +0.9 per 90 minutes, which is a step above England at +0.68.

Let's also not forget that England has struggled at times in this tournament. They played Ghana to a draw, needed two late goals to beat DR Congo, and needed extra time to beat Norway. If they don't bring their "A" game against Argentina, they'll be facing France in the third-place match this weekend.

The wrong team is favored. Give me Argentina.

OVER 2.5 (+135)

England's going to be in a tough spot defensively in this match. They have an expected goals against mark of 1.20 per 90 minutes played in this tournament. Now, they have to take on Lionel Messi and an extremely effective Argentine attack. I don't think the answer for England is to try to shut down Argentina. Instead, turning this match into a barnburner and using players like Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham to fight fire with fire may be the best move for the English to make.

At +135, I'm going to bet on there being at least three goals scored in regulation.

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