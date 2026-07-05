World Cup Best Bets Today (Predictions for Brazil-Norway and Mexico-England)

Two teams have already punched their ticket to the quarterfinals, and two more will join them by the end of the day.

Today's slate of Round of 16 games features two intriguing matchups. The first will be an electric showdown between two high-powered offenses when Brazil takes on Norway. The second will be a high-stakes matchup between Mexico and England.

Let's take a look at my best bet for each of the two matches.

World Cup Best Bets Today

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Brazil -118 (3-Way Moneyline) vs. Norway

Mexico vs. England OVER 2.5 (+150)

Brazil vs. Norway Best Bet

Norway's offense can hang with any team competing in the World Cup, but its defense is a real problem. They have allowed 1.66 expected goals per 90 minutes played in this tournament, which has led to their expected goal differential per 90 minutes being -0.30. That's leagues below Brazil, which can match Norway offensively but is better defensively, leading to an expected goal differential of +0.64 per 90 minutes played.

It's time for Norway's run to come to an end. I'm going to bet on Brazil to win this game at the end of 90 minutes.

Pick: Brazil -118 (3-Way Moneyline)

Mexico vs. England Best Bet

The energy of this match in Mexico being at an all-time high, I expect it to be a high-scoring affair. Both teams have done a great job of creating offensive chances so far this tournament, especially England, which has an expected goals for of 2.13 per 90 minutes of play.

With the likes of Harry Kane, Raul Jimenez, Jude Bellingham, and Julian Quinones playing in this game, I love the OVER at +150 odds.

Pick: OVER 2.5 (+150)

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