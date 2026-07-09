World Cup Best Bets Today (Predictions for France vs. Morocco in Quarterfinals on Thursday)

Only eight teams remain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and an exciting matchup is set for Thursday afternoon, as France (the favorite to win at the best betting sites ) takes on Morocco in a rematch from the 2022 World Cup.

These teams met in the semifinals in 2022, with France pulling out a 2-0 win before it went on to lose to Argentina in the final. Kylian Mbappe and Co. have been dominant in the 2026 World Cup, winning all five of their matches while outscoring their opponents in the knockout stage 4-0.

Morocco is coming off an impressive 3-0 win over Canada on July 4, but can it pull off the upset of the tournament and send France home early?

All World Cup long, the SI Betting team has shared our favorite bets of the day, and we’re not stopping even with just one game on Thursday afternoon.

Here’s a breakdown of a prop and a side for this quarterfinal showdown on July 9.

World Cup Best Bets for Thursday, July 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

France to Win (3-Way Moneyline) – (-170)

France is heavily favored to win the entire World Cup, and it has been dominant in the knockout round, allowing 0.13 expected goals to Paraguay and 0.70 expected goals to Sweden while winning those matches by a combined score of 4-0.

Morocco turned in an impressive win over Canada in the Round of 16, but it also needed to go to penalty kicks to knock off the Netherlands in the Round of 32.

France is averaging nearly two expected goals per game over its last 10 international matches, and it appears to have found another gear defensively in the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Morocco has one or fewer goals in three of its five matches in this tournament.

There isn’t any value in betting on France to win outside of the three-way moneyline, so I’m going to take a shot there and bet on this game being wrapped up in regulation.

Kylian Mbappe Anytime Goal Scorer (-125)

If I’m betting on France to win, I’m going to be all over Mbappe to score his eighth goal of the tournament.

The France star has scored in four of his five appearances in the 2026 World Cup, putting him firmly in the mix to win the Golden Boot.

He has seven goals overall, scoring multiple times in three of his five games. So, I don’t mind this price, even against a Morocco team that has allowed just four goals in five matches in the World Cup.

Mbappe didn’t score in the semifinal win over Morocco in 2022, but he’s been extremely involved in 2026, taking 26 shots across five matches while putting a whopping 17 of those shots on goal. He has at least two shots on goal in every single match.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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