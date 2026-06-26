World Cup Best Bets Today (Predictions for Norway-France, Uruguay-Spain, and More)

The final round of the World Cup Group Stage continues today, and we have some fascinating matchups to bet on. Norway will face France in what could arguably be the best match of the group stage, and Uruguay will face Spain in a pivotal Group H showdown.

If you're looking for a few bets to place on today's games, you're in the right spot. Let's dive into three of my favorites.

Best World Cup Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

France -1.5 (+154) vs. Norway

Uruguay +0.5 (+160) vs. Spain

Egypt vs. Iran OVER 2.5 (+168)

France vs. Norway Prediction

Norway's offense is one of the best in the tournament, but I have concerns about them when facing a team as complete and as elite as France. The Norwegians have an expected goal differential of just +0.12 through their first two games, and they have one of the highest expected goals against marks amongst all teams in the World Cup.

It's time for us to remember that there are levels to this. France is a step above Norway and will prove it by winning by 2+ goals on Friday.

Pick: France -1.5 (+154)

Uruguay vs. Spain Prediction

Draws against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde have the betting market convinced that Uruguay isn't as good as previously expected, but I'm not so sure about that. Uruguay is sixth in the tournament in expected goal differential at +1.37. While it's not as good as Spain's expected goal differential of +2.41, I think Uruguay is going to put up more of a fight, especially considering they may need to win to lock up a spot in the knockout stage. Meanwhile, Spain just needs a draw to win the group.

I love the Uruguay double chance at +160.

Pick: Uruguay +0.5 (+160)

Egypt vs. Iran Prediction

There's a logjam in Group G with both Iran and Belgium sitting at 0-2-0. With that in mind, it's tough to figure out exactly how Egypt and Iran will handle this match. Will they both go for a win, or will they be satisfied with a draw? One thing we do know is that these have been two of the worst defenses in the tournament. Egypt has an expected goals against of 0.99 with an expected goals for of 1.20, while Iran has an expected goals against of 2.20 with an expected goals for of 1.30.

Both teams seem to be all offense, no defense, so let's bet the OVER and root for goals.

Pick: OVER 2.5 (+168)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!