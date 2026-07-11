World Cup Best Bets Today (Predictions for Norway vs. England, Argentina vs. Switzerland in Quarterfinals)

The World Cup quarterfinal matchups on Saturday, July 11 are loaded with talent, as Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane will all take the pitch with a chance to get one step closer to a title.

It doesn’t get much better than that.

Norway and England begin Saturday’s action at 5 p.m. EST, and Kane and Co. are favored to win and reach the semifinals for just the third time since England won the World Cup back in 1966.

Later in the night, Messi and Argentina look to defend their World Cup title against Switzerland, which is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 1954.

All World Cup long, the SI Betting team has shared our favorite bets for each day’s action, and Saturday’s slate may be the best one of the tournament.

I have my eye on a total and a side as these four nations look to claim a spot in the World Cup semifinals.

World Cup Best Bets for Saturday’s Quarterfinal Action

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Argentina 3-Way Moneyline (-140) vs. Switzerland

Argentina has made things interesting during the knockout rounds, but it has found a way to come out on top in both matches.

Now, it takes on a Switzerland team that isn’t super potent on offense and really played a defensive game in the win over Colombia in the Round of 16.

While that may limit the goal scoring in this match, I still think Argentina is a solid bet to win this match in regulation. Messi and Co. have now won 10 international matches in a row, posting a plus-22 goal differential in those games.

Argentina’s offense has scored at least three goals in every game that Messi has started in this tournament, and Switzerland (4-5-1 in its last 10 matches) is averaging just 1.41 expected goals during a 10-match stretch.

After making an insane comeback against Egypt, anything seems possible for this Argentina team as it looks to repeat at the 2026 World Cup.

Norway vs. England OVER 2.5 (-140)

England is the more talented team heading into this quarterfinal, but there are a lot of ghosts hanging over this squad as it looks to snap a lengthy World Cup drought.

So, I’m going to bet on the total in Saturday’s match, as I expect both of these teams to find the back of the net.

In the knockout rounds, England has allowed three goals, combining for three and five goals in two matches. Norway has back-to-back 2-1 wins in the knockout round, and it has easily cleared this total in every match.

During the Group Stage, Norway scored eight goals and allowed seven, reaching five goals in every single one of those games. Over its last 10 international matches, Norway is allowing 1.49 expected goals per game – the most of any team in the quarterfinals.

England’s offense is averaging 2.02 expected goals per game during that stretch, and this game features three elite goal scorers in Kane, Haaland and Bellingham.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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