World Cup Best Bets Today (Predictions for Spain vs. Belgium in Quarterfinals, Lamine Yamal)

A trip to the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup is on the line on Friday, as Spain is back in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010 to take on Belgium.

This is the eighth all-time meeting between these nations, and Spain has dominated the previous seven, winning six of them and drawing one.

Belgium has had some strong World Cup finishes in recent years, making the quarters in 2014 before finishing in third in 2018.

After a dominant 4-1 win over the United States in the Round of 16, Belgium is looking to pull off another upset win with Spain set at -320 to advance.

All World Cup long, the SI Betting team has shared our favorite bets for each day’s action, and I’m targeting a total and a player prop for this quarterfinal matchup.

World Cup Best Bets for Spain vs. Belgium in Quarterfinals

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Lamine Yamal Anytime Goal Scorer (+145)

Yamal only has one goal in the 2026 World Cup, but he’s been very involved offensively in the knockout stage.

The 18-year-old has nine shots over his last two games, including six shots on goal. While he hasn’t been able to find the back of the net in those matchups, it’s only a matter of time before he breaks through.

In the Round of 32, Yamal had 60 touches and 0.72 expected goals against Austria before following that up with 61 touches and 0.12 expected goals in the Round of 16 against Portugal.

It’s only a matter of time before he breaks through, and I like the price for him at +145 in this match.

Spain vs. Belgium OVER 2.5 (-125)

Both of these teams have been elite on the offensive end in this World Cup, with Spain scoring nine goals and Belgium scoring 13.

Belgium is one of the best offensive teams in the world over its last 10 games, averaging 2.21 expected goals per match. Spain isn’t far behind, averaging 2.07 expected goals during that same 10-game stretch.

So, I’m taking the OVER in this quarterfinal match with Spain heavily favored to win. Spain’s defense has been really strong in this World Cup, but Belgium has the most potent attack that it has faced so far, scoring three and four goals in the knockout rounds.

Belgium has combined for five or more goals in three straight matches while Spain has scored three or more goals twice since the 0-0 draw against Cape Verde.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .